Justify fee doubled to $200,000 as Ashford Stud releases 2024 roster

Ashford Stud's 2018 Triple Crown winner and Horse of the Year Justify leads the charge for Coolmore, standing for $200,000 in 2024, double what he stood for this year.

The son of Scat Daddy sired five Group/Grade 1 winners in three countries from his first two crops, including Dewhurst Stakes winner City Of Troy; United States runners Arabian Lion, winner of the Woody Stephens Stakes; Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes victress Aspen Grove; and Just F Y I , a winner of the Frizette Stakes.

From 163 starters, Justify has had 75 winners, 18 stakes winners, and 13 Group/Graded winners, bankrolling $9,269,516.

Uncle Mo: Ashford Stud stalwart remains at $150,000 Credit: Coolmore America

Champion son of Indian Charlie, Uncle Mo, will stand for $150,000. His Grade 1-winning progeny for 2023 include Clement L. Hirsch Stakes winner Adare Manor ; A Mo Reay, who took the Beholder Mile; and Pacific Classic victor Arabian Knight.

Munnings, by Speightstown, is listed at $75,000 for next year. This past year, he had two Graded winners in Eda, in the Great Lady M Stakes and Rancho Bernardo Handicap, and Ack Ack Stakes winner Zozos.

Two-time Horse of the Year American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner, will stand for $50,000. His son Marketsegmentation won the New York Stakes and Beaugay Stakes; Window Shopping was victorious in the Summertime Oaks, and Promiseher America captured the Gazelle Stakes, all this year.

