Justify fee doubled to $200,000 as Ashford Stud releases 2024 roster

Justify: red-hot Coolmore America sire will be represented at Park Paddocks
Justify: red-hot sire's fee has doubled for 2024Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ashford Stud's 2018 Triple Crown winner and Horse of the Year Justify leads the charge for Coolmore, standing for $200,000 in 2024, double what he stood for this year.

The son of Scat Daddy sired five Group/Grade 1 winners in three countries from his first two crops, including Dewhurst Stakes winner City Of Troy; United States runners Arabian Lion, winner of the Woody Stephens Stakes; Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes victress Aspen Grove; and Just F Y I , a winner of the Frizette Stakes. 

From 163 starters, Justify has had 75 winners, 18 stakes winners, and 13 Group/Graded winners, bankrolling $9,269,516.

Uncle Mo: Ashford Stud stalwart remains at
Uncle Mo: Ashford Stud stalwart remains at $150,000Credit: Coolmore America

Champion son of Indian Charlie, Uncle Mo, will stand for $150,000. His Grade 1-winning progeny for 2023 include Clement L. Hirsch Stakes winner Adare Manor ; A Mo Reay, who took the Beholder Mile; and Pacific Classic victor Arabian Knight. 

Munnings, by Speightstown, is listed at $75,000 for next year. This past year, he had two Graded winners in Eda, in the Great Lady M Stakes and Rancho Bernardo Handicap, and Ack Ack Stakes winner Zozos.

Two-time Horse of the Year American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner, will stand for $50,000. His son Marketsegmentation  won the New York Stakes and Beaugay Stakes; Window Shopping  was victorious in the Summertime Oaks, and Promiseher America captured the Gazelle Stakes, all this year.

For all the latest North American bloodstock and racing news, visit Bloodhorse

Lauren Gash
Published on 18 October 2023Last updated 10:39, 18 October 2023
