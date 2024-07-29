'It's very exciting for Oklahoma breeders' - Kentucky Derby hero Always Dreaming sold to continue stud career at River Oaks Farm

The 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming has been sold to continue his stud career at River Oaks Farm in Oklahoma, where he will join Revved Up, Caleb’s Posse, Wilburn and Excaper on the roster.

In a deal brokered by Chad Schumer, the son of Bodemeister is set to be the first winner of the American Classic to stand in Oklahoma. Always Dreaming ranks sixth behind Justify and Good Magic and ahead of Bolt D’Oro, Collected and Mo Town in the third-crop stallion ranks.

His 83 winners from three crops of racing age include Pennsylvania Derby victor Saudi Crown, the winner of more than $2.9 million in prize-money.

Saudi Crown: Grade 1-winning son of Always Dreaming Credit: Edward Whitaker

Schumer said: “It's very exciting for Oklahoma breeders to have the opportunity to use such a good looking Kentucky Derby winner in Always Dreaming."

Always Dreaming broke his maiden at Tampa Bay Downs in January of his three-year-old year before a first Grade 1 score in the Florida Derby.

In the Kentucky Derby, he defeated top-class horses such as Gunnevera, Practical Joke, Classic Empire and Girvin, before finishing third in the Jim Dandy Stakes and second in the Gulfstream Park Hardacre Mile Stakes. He earned more than $2.4m on the track before he was retired to stand at WinStar as a four-year-old.

The ten-year-old is out of Grade 3-winning mare Above Perfection, making him a half-brother to Spinaway Stakes winner Hot Dixie Chick, the dam of fellow Grade 1 winner Pauline's Pearl, and to Grade 2 scorer Positive Spirit, a $1.5m graduate from the Fasig-Tipton November Sale in 2020.

