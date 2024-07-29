Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:20 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:20 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
International

'It's very exciting for Oklahoma breeders' - Kentucky Derby hero Always Dreaming sold to continue stud career at River Oaks Farm

Always Dreaming: Kentucky Derby winner has been sold to continue his stud career at River Oaks Farm
Always Dreaming: Kentucky Derby winner has been sold to continue his stud career at River Oaks FarmCredit: Rob Carr

The 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming has been sold to continue his stud career at River Oaks Farm in Oklahoma, where he will join Revved Up, Caleb’s Posse, Wilburn and Excaper on the roster. 

In a deal brokered by Chad Schumer, the son of Bodemeister is set to be the first winner of the American Classic to stand in Oklahoma. Always Dreaming ranks sixth behind Justify and Good Magic and ahead of Bolt D’Oro, Collected and Mo Town in the third-crop stallion ranks. 

His 83 winners from three crops of racing age include Pennsylvania Derby victor Saudi Crown, the winner of more than $2.9 million in prize-money.

Saudi Crown: Grade 1-winning son of Always Dreaming
Saudi Crown: Grade 1-winning son of Always DreamingCredit: Edward Whitaker

Schumer said: “It's very exciting for Oklahoma breeders to have the opportunity to use such a good looking Kentucky Derby winner in Always Dreaming."

Always Dreaming broke his maiden at Tampa Bay Downs in January of his three-year-old year before a first Grade 1 score in the Florida Derby. 

In the Kentucky Derby, he defeated top-class horses such as Gunnevera, Practical Joke, Classic Empire and Girvin, before finishing third in the Jim Dandy Stakes and second in the Gulfstream Park Hardacre Mile Stakes. He earned more than $2.4m on the track before he was retired to stand at WinStar as a four-year-old.

The ten-year-old is out of Grade 3-winning mare Above Perfection, making him a half-brother to Spinaway Stakes winner Hot Dixie Chick, the dam of fellow Grade 1 winner Pauline's Pearl, and to Grade 2 scorer Positive Spirit, a $1.5m graduate from the Fasig-Tipton November Sale in 2020. 

Read more

Stallion records identify chance of thunder in Glorious Goodwood week 

Bloodstock journalist

Published on inInternational

Last updated

iconCopy
more inInternational
more inInternational