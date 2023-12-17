Instant boost for Japanese import Palace Malice as Jantar Mantar takes Futurity Stakes

News of Palace Malice's move to Darley Japan was almost immediately followed by a Group 1 success in his new homeland as Jantar Mantar landed the Asahi Hai Futurity Stakes at Hanshin on Sunday.

The mile event is Japan's signature two-year-old race, won by smart performers such as Do Deuce, Salios and Admire Mars in recent times, and Jantar Mantar was the favourite, arriving unbeaten in two previous starts including the Group 2 Daily Hai Nisai Stakes.

Trained by Tomokazu Takano for owner-breeder Shadai Farm, Jantar Mantar made smooth progress and Yuga Kawada found himself at the front as the field turned for home, pushing his mount out to finish a length and a quarter clear of Ecoro Walz, who made extraordinary late progress going around rivals.

The colt named after a collection of ancient observatories in India can now shoot for the stars.

It was Kawada's third win in the Futurity, following those on Danon Premium in 2017 and Grenadier Guards in 2020.

"I rode him in training and thought he was a very good horse, and as a two-year-old he still has a lot of room to grow," said Kawada. "He ran in good rhythm but after the third corner I had to create the path early to move on. I think it was a bit of a tough race for him because I let him go a little early, but he has done well and I rode him with confidence.

"He has a very good personality and is highly capable, and I think he is a colt who will continue to grow in the future."

Takano said: "I am so happy because it is hard to win a Grade 1. As for the distance suitability I think a mile is best, but for the future we have to work for him to run well in longer-distance races. Although his pedigree is a bit rare in Japan, I think it will bring a new breeze."

Jantar Mantar, although Japanese bred, has American blood running through him. He is out of Grade 3 Red Carpet Handicap winner India Mantuana, a Wilburn mare who was selected by Shadai for $100,000 at Keeneland in the 2020 January Sale. She was bought having been covered by Accelerate and was subsequently mated with Palace Malice, the Belmont Stakes-winning son of Curlin.

Jantar Mantar is paraded after his win Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

Palace Malice has had one other top-level success through 2019 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Structor, but his results in Japan have been particularly eyecatching with four winners from seven runners to date.

It was only last week that Darley Japan president Harry Sweeney announced that both Palace Malice and multiple Grade 1 winner Yoshida would be moving to the operation and joining a roster which also recruited European stars Adayar and Hukum.

Palace Malice had been standing for $7,500 at Three Chimneys Farm in Kentucky and this latest news will have an interesting bearing on his fee when announced.

