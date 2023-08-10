'I didn't hear from this many people when I was dying' - trainer of tragic Maple Leaf Mel on outpouring of support

A bright-eyed, grey, two-year-old filly poked her head out of a stall at barn 69 at the Oklahoma Training Track on Wednesday morning. She quickly ducked back in, burying her head in her feed tub.

Nearby, trainer Melanie Giddings smiled.

The young horse is named Mel's Baby Sister and she has taken up residence in the stall once occupied by the best horse Giddings has had in her short nine-month career. That was Maple Leaf Mel, who four days earlier was euthanised on the track after breaking down ten feet from the finish line — and a sure victory — in the Grade 1 Test Stakes at Saratoga.

Each day gets a little better for Giddings and her team, who are taking care of eight horses following Mel's Baby Sister's arrival on Wednesday.

"I didn't want to put anyone in there," said Giddings. "But I needed the stall. Whether it's today or next week, it's going to happen sooner or later. I felt if someone was going to go in there, it should be her."

Mel's Baby Sister is no relation to Maple Leaf Mel, although there are similarities.

Both horses were sired by Cross Traffic. Former Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Parcells is the owner of both. He bought Mel's Baby Sister for $110,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Timonium Sale in May; Maple Leaf Mel was purchased by Parcells for $150,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic two-year-olds in Training Sale in 2022. Mel's Baby Sister is the same colour as Maple Leaf Mel.

"They have a lot of the same personality," Giddings said of the two. "You know what? Maybe there is something to a name, I don't know."

Mel's Baby Sister won't run at the Saratoga meeting. Giddings hopes to debut her in October at the Belmont meeting at Aqueduct. For now, she will stay where she is.

For the last three days, the wreath of carnations, presented to the winner of the Test, had been in front of the empty stall. They were given to Giddings on Sunday by trainer Brendan Walsh, whose Pretty Mischievous officially won the Test after Maple Leaf Mel fell.

That wreath is now moved in front of the stall, still prominent, however.

Rallying round

Giddings said that Walsh has been by to check up on her. Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott has stopped by; another Hall of Famer, Steve Asmussen — who Giddings once worked for — has also made sure she is okay.

The outpouring of support has been overwhelming to Giddings, who did not expect it.

"It has been pretty incredible; I didn't hear from this many people when I was dying," said Giddings. "I knew she was popular. Did I think she was that popular? No."

In June of 2020, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian and endocervical cancer. She recovered and returned to the track in 2021. She was working with trainer Jeremiah Englehart before heading out on her own and, because of the special relationship she had with Maple Leaf Mel, Parcells had the filly go with Giddings.

Parcells named Maple Leaf Mel, who is from Canada, after Giddings.

"I guess a lot [of the messages] was half the horse and half the people messaging me about their battle with cancer as well," said Giddings. "It shows you there is good in horseracing."

Donations in the name of Maple Leaf Mel can be made to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance here.

