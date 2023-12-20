Hong Kong Derby goal for A$750,000 Inglis record-breaker Kosgei

Kosgei set a new Australasian record for a colt or gelding in a digital sale when realising A$750,000 (£401,000/€464,000) to the bid of Daniel Yeung and Magus Equine in Wednesday's Inglis Digital December Online Sale.

The Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained three-year-old was the star attraction of the sale, having run an eye-catching fourth at his most recent start in the VRC Derby at Flemington in early November.

Offered for sale having been fully vetted in line with Hong Kong Jockey Club protocols, he had a profile likely to attract Hong Kong-based buyers and for Magus Equine’s Willie Leung, the appeal of Kosgei was obvious as soon as he learned of his availability.

“I met with [Inglis Hong Kong representatives] James Price and Alan Ho in Hong Kong in the days after the International Races and they advised me of the upcoming sale of Kosgei,” said Leung.

“Mr Yeung and his trainer Michael Chang have enjoyed good success together recently and Mr Yeung was keen to support Michael with a nice young horse.

“Kosgei is a top-class racehorse with a lovely pedigree and being a son of The Autumn Sun, he looks to have a nice profile to develop into a Hong Kong Derby prospect as a four-year-old.

“He will travel to Hong Kong in the next shipment and be given some time to acclimatise before starting his race career there.”

For Kevin Payne, the owner in whose silks Kosgei has raced to date, the result was a satisfactory one.

“I haven’t met a vendor yet who didn’t think their horse was worth more, but I’m pleased with the outcome,” said Payne.

“I’m now looking forward to some of my exciting Inglis graduates, Tutta La Vita and Estriella, winning some nice races in the autumn!”

The second-highest price for the sale was achieved by Group 3-winning Kitten's Joy mare Frumos, who was purchased by The Racing League for A$245,000.

The first Inglis Digital Sale of 2024 will be the Inglis Digital January Online Sale, which will run from January 19-24. Entries for that sale close on January 17.

