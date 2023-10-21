'He showed real brilliance on the track' - Arabian Lion retired to stand at Spendthrift Farm

Leading three-year-old Arabian Lion, who became Justify's first Grade 1 winner after capturing this year's Woody Stephens Stakes, has been retired from racing and will enter stud at Spendthrift Farm for the 2024 breeding season. His introductory fee will be $30,000 stands and nurses.

Ned Toffey, Spendthrift general manager, said: "Arabian Lion is a tremendous-looking individual and he showed real brilliance on the track. His win in the Grade 1 Woody Stephens was arguably the best performance this year by a three-year-old, and the speed figures back that up.

"We are grateful to Mr [Amr] Zedan for the opportunity to stand another one of his stars. He and his team have obviously done a great job of acquiring and racing the best of the best, and those are the type of stallion prospects we are looking to stand at Spendthrift."

Purchased by Zedan Racing Stables for $600,000 at the Ocala Breeders' Sale Spring Sale of Two-Year-Olds in Training, Arabian Lion won first time out for trainer Bob Baffert at Santa Anita. He raced the six furlongs in an excellent 1:09.78.

As a three-year-old, the powerfully built chestnut colt stretched out around two turns and was a narrow runner-up to First Mission in the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, before decisively capturing the Sir Barton Stakes by four lengths on the Preakness Stakes undercard a month later at Pimlico, earning a 106 Equibase Speed Figure.

Arabian Lion showed his versatility by reverting to one turn in the prestigious Woody Stephens on Belmont Stakes day, running seven furlongs in 1:21.70 and earning a 115 ESF. He returned to finish third in the H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes at Saratoga.

