'He looks like a good prospect' - $1.55m son of Justify set to debut for Flightline's trainer John Sadler

Nuclear, a three-year-old colt by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify who commanded $1.55 million at the 2021 Keeneland September Yearling Sale, is set to make his debut at Santa Anita this weekend.

Under leading rider Juan Hernandez, the John Sadler-trained colt will face nine rivals in a six-furlong maiden special weight on turf, the final event on a ten-race card at approximately 1am BST (Sunday morning). He is the 3-1 morning-line favourite.

"He'll probably be better going long second time, but he still has a chance in his first start," said Sadler, who on Thursday tweeted a picture of the colt under tack.

Nuclear has been working at Santa Anita since early December and most recently has reeled off four straight five-furlong drills, which includes a five-furlong move in 1:00 on January 28. Last summer, Nuclear had been in training at Del Mar, but Sadler was forced to back off the colt due to what he said were shin issues.

"You can tell by his price tag we're anxious to get him going," he said. "We decided to start him on grass because of the way he's trained. The way he moves, I thought the turf was the way to get started, but he looks like a good prospect."

Sadler should be a good judge of such matters, having overseen the career of Flightline, who retired last year with an official rating of 140, equalling Alleged, Frankel and Shergar, and just 1lb behind Dancing Brave in the international classification standings, which have been in existence since 1977.

Nuclear is owned by West Point Thoroughbreds, Talla Racing, and his yearling consignor and breeder, Stonehaven Steadings. He is out of the Grade 3-placed Latent Heat mare True Feelings, who previously produced stakes winner Feeling Mischief and Graded stakes-placed Royal Act.

