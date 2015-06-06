Grade 1 star Honor Code sold to Yushun Stallion Station in Japan

Multiple Grade 1 winner Honor Code, the sire of Grade 1 winners Honor A. P. , Maracuja and Max Player has been sold and will stand the 2024 breeding season at Yushun Stallion Station in Japan, according to Lane's End, where the stallion started his stud career in 2016.

Honor Code will stand alongside notable sires such as top 10 Japan sire Henny Hughes and top 20 sire Silver State.

The 12-year-old son of A.P. Indy is out of the Storm Cat stakes winner Serena's Cat, who is a granddaughter of multiple Grade 1 winner and 1995 champion three-year-old filly Serena's Song. Honor Code will offer an outcross to the many Sunday Silence mares in Japan and is expected to receive great support. The cross of A.P. Indy and his sons with Sunday Silence daughters has produced 21 foals to date that include 11 per cent black-type winners.

Dell Ridge Farm bred Honor Code in Kentucky and campaigned him with Lane's End Racing. Honor Code broke his maiden at first asking at two by four and a half lengths in a Saratoga maiden special weight for trainer Claude 'Shug; McGaughey III.

In his next start, he was runner-up in the Champagne Stakes and then followed with a win in the Remsen Stakes. He was lightly raced at three but came roaring back at four when he won the Gulfstream Park Handicap, Metropolitan Handicap and Whitney Stakes. He ended 2015 with a third in the Breeders' Cup Classic and was named Eclipse champion older horse for the year.

As a stallion, Honor Code has sired 14 black-type winners that include five Graded stakes winners. His progeny have earned nearly $19.2 million and averaged $56,465 per starters.

Of his 195 winners, 12 per cent have earned more than $100,000 and seven per cent have earned more than $200,000 year to date. His chief earner Max Player won the Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes, Suburban Stakes and Withers Stakes on his way to earning $1,551,266.

Honor A.P, who won the Santa Anita Derby, stands at Lane's End for $15,000. His first foals are yearlings of 2023.

Upon retirement from stud duties, Honor Code may return to Lane's End.

"We are hopeful that on completion of his stud career, Honor Code will return to Lane's End. He has provided us with so many memories. We would love to have him back someday," said Bill Farish of Lane's End Farm.

