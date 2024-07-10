Gainesway acquires stallion rights to Preakness Stakes winner Seize The Grey

Seize The Grey, the dominant winner of the 2024 Preakness Stakes, will enter stud at Gainesway in Lexington, Kentucky, at the end of his on-track career.

The highest-earning son of Arrogate hails from the late Hall of Famer’s final crop at stud. He is the winner of four races, with current earnings of $1,738,800 for owner MyRacehorse and Hall of Fame trainer D Wayne Lukas.

Seize The Grey quickly established himself as a leader in his class, with a front-running victory in his second start as a juvenile at Saratoga, defeating future Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch by a length and three-quarters.

Seize The Grey earned his first Graded stakes victory in the Grade 2 Pat Day Mile Stakes on the Kentucky Derby undercard.

He then added the signature victory to his resume in the Preakness Stakes. Under Jaime Torres, the colt made all the running to beat Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan to win the second leg of the Triple Crown by two and a quarter lengths.

Seize The Grey’s most recent start resulted in him finishing seventh in the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga.

According to Lukas, Seize The Grey may have his best races in front of him.

“He just keeps getting stronger and better, and I am expecting a big second half of the year,’ said Lukas. “I truly believe his best races are yet to come.”

Brian Graves, general manager of Gainesway, said: “We are excited to add Seize The Grey to our stallion roster. Arrogate was cut out to be a top sire and we are excited to have one of his best sons stand at Gainesway.

“His speed and good looks should prove to be very popular with breeders.”

Upon his retirement, Seize The Grey will be one of just two sons of Arrogate standing in Kentucky, joining Arcangelo.

Seize The Grey was bred in Kentucky by the Otto family’s Jamm Ltd, out of the stakes-placed Smart Strike mare Smart Shopping and hails from the family of other Grade 1 winners Power Broker, Trappe Shot and Miss Shop.

A stud fee will be announced upon his retirement.

For all the latest bloodstock and racing news from North America, visit Bloodhorse