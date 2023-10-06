Eclipse champion Elite Power to stand at Juddmonte USA after Breeders' Cup swansong

Reigning Eclipse champion and Grade 1 winner Elite Power will retire to stand at Juddmonte's American base after competing in this year's Breeders' Cup Sprint.

The son of Curlin – the leading sire of Grade 1 winners for the third year in a row – was bred by Alpha Delta Stables and sold to Juddmonte for $900,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2019 when consigned by Lane's End.

Trained by Bill Mott, he was a nine-length winner of his maiden at Churchill Downs last June before another strike at the track that July, this time in an allowance. A Saratoga strike in September was followed by a first Graded success in the Vosburgh Stakes, winning by five and three-quarter widening lengths.

Elite Power: a tip-top performer for Juddmonte and Bill Mott Credit: Francois Nel

He duly added his first Grade 1 victory in the Breeders' Cup Sprint at Keeneland, beating a field that included five-time Grade 1 winner Jackie's Warrior as well as Aloha West, the winner of the race in 2021.

He started his 2023 campaign with a clear-cut win in the valuable Riyadh Dirt Sprint in February at the Saudi Cup meeting. He then returned stateside to win the Grade 2 True North Stakes and then bravely landed the Grade 1 Alfred G Vanderbilt Handicap, his eighth successive win in a row.

The fourth foal out of the Grade 2-winning Vindication mare Broadway's Alibi, also second in the Kentucky Oaks, he hails from the family of Florida Derby winner Dialed In.

He will stand alongside Kentucky Derby and Haskell Stakes winner Mandaloun. A fee will be announced in due course.

