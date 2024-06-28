Racing Post logo
International

Dam of unbeaten Royal Ascot winner sells for $430,000

Cloudy Dancer: Shareholder's dam sold for $430,000 on Friday
Cloudy Dancer: Shareholder's dam sold for $430,000 on Friday

The Cloudy Dancer Flash Sale ended on Friday afternoon with a bang as a bidding war stopped the clock at 2.04pm (7.04pm BST), with the mare sold for $430,000 to David Hutson.

Last week, Cloudy Dancer's second foal, Shareholder, by Not This Time, captured the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot to remain undefeated. 

Cloudy Dancer’s connections opted to offer her on Fasig-Tipton Digital, and bidding subsequently opened for the eight-year-old daughter of Invincible Spirit in a one-horse flash sale.  

Drawing 2,432 views over the next four days, the young broodmare found a new home with Hutson.

Cloudy Dancer was consigned by Brendan and Olive Gallagher’s Frankfort Park Farm, agent for Skyfall Thoroughbreds LLC.

"This sale is a perfect example of what Fasig-Tipton Digital is about," said Leif Aaron, Fasig-Tipton's director of digital sales. 

"The mare's owners saw an opportunity to capitalise on her increase in value based on Shareholder's performance at Royal Ascot. We owe a huge thanks to all the participants."

For all the latest bloodstock and racing news from North America, visit Bloodhorse

