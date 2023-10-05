Constitution holds steady at $110,000 as WinStar Farm releases 2024 fees

Current leading North American sire of juveniles Constitution leads WinStar Farm's 2024 stallion roster with a fee of $110,000, held steady from this year.

Rounding out the top of the roster by fee is Life Is Good , who will be standing for his second year at $85,000, and perennially prominent sire Speightstown , whose fee also has been held at $80,000.

Next year's roster will be bolstered by new sires Country Grammer and Two Phil's . Country Grammer, a multiple Grade 1 winner and the third-leading North American earner in history, will stand for an introductory fee of $10,000 with a stands and nurses guarantee, while Two Phil's, one of the highest-rated three-year-olds of 2023, will enter stud at $12,500 with the same guarantee.

The fee for top-ten freshman sire Audible and top-12 second-crop sire Always Dreaming will be announced at a later date, based on results in the coming month. Audible has been represented this year by Miss Grillo Stakes runner-up Life's An Audible, and Always Dreaming sired Pennsylvania Derby winner Saudi Crown.

Country Grammer: multiple Grade 1 winner is new to the roster Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We are very excited about our roster for 2024," said Elliott Walden, president, CEO, and racing manager of WinStar Farm.

"Constitution's two-year-olds have him exactly where we thought he would be, and Life Is Good is coming off a very promising start. We have four stallions - Improbable , Tom's D'Etat, Global Campaign and Promises Fulfilled - whose progeny hit the track next year, and give a breeder a very nice upside if they are willing to take a chance.

"I have had top horsemen tell me they think Two Phil's is the best three-year-old in the country, and he is priced right. Country Grammer's record speaks for itself. Our team can't wait to get started."

Constitution boasts 18 juvenile winners this year, as of Wednesday, including Aspenite, impressive winner of the Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile Stakes in September. In addition to the success of his progeny on the racetrack, the son of Tapit has been represented with in-demand yearlings in the auction ring this year, including a $1.3 million yearling in Book 1 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Speightstown is the sire of 63 Graded stakes winners, including 26 Grade 1 winners, and he is represented this year by undefeated two-year-old standout Prince Of Monaco. Perfect in his first three starts, Prince of Monaco won the Del Mar Futurity in his most recent outing and is a leading contender for this year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

Life Is Good, a four-time Grade 1 winner in his sensational racing career, enters his second season at stud in 2024. The son of Into Mischief bred 192 mares in his initial book, including 70 Graded stakes winners/Graded stakes producers and 25 Grade 1 winners/Grade 1 producers.

Life Is Good: covered a debut book of 192 mares in his first season this year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Country Grammer, a son of Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist, defeated 24 Grade 1 winners while racing for five seasons and amassed a staggering $14,921,320 in earnings. Only the late Arrogate and Gun Runner have earned more.

Two Phil's, who finished a close second in this year's Kentucky Derby, concluded his racing career with three consecutive performances recording triple-digit Beyer Speed Ratings. The son of Hard Spun was a four-time stakes winner by a combined 26 lengths.

Outwork has now sired back-to-back winners of the Spinaway Stakes at Saratoga, including the undefeated filly Brightwork. With an eye on the Breeders' Cup, Brightwork is slated to make her next start at Keeneland in the Alcibiades Stakes, a Breeders' Cup Challenge Series race for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies.

For all the latest bloodstock and racing news from North America, visit Bloodhorse