'Bright future' for Sunway as he emulates Group 1 achievement of brother Sealiway

Oisin Murphy pointed to Sunway’s accomplished sibling as obvious evidence that the colt should be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Victory in Sunday's Group 1 Criterium International takes Sunway’s dam, Kensea, into a rare category as his Galiway full-brother Sealiway took another top-level juvenile prize in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. Later a French Derby runner-up and winner of the Champion Stakes two years ago, he’s now standing at Haras de Beaumont.

It was a cosmopolitan triumph as the Irishman was riding a French-bred colt for the French-born but West Sussex-based David Menuisier. He went through the ring for €300,000 at Arqana last year but is still part-owned by breeder Guy Pariente, for whom this was surprisingly believed to be a first Group 1 win in his yellow and white silks

His is a pedigree manufactured by Pariente’s Haras de Colleville, where Galiway’s star has ascended. Kensea, who won a two-year-old Listed race over seven furlongs for him, was by Colleville’s influential Kendargent, while Pariente also raced her dam, Sea Island.

Murphy was close to the front over the mile journey and has now ridden Sunway on all four starts, most recently when second to Iberian in the Champagne Stakes. He had aimed for the stands' rail turning for home and kept to it as he bustled his mount half a length in front of the Andre Fabre-trained hot favourite Alcantor.

"It’s great because Guy Pariente bred her, he’s got the mare," Murphy told Sky Sports Racing. "Qatar Racing bought into the horse and Thomas Lines is also involved.

"He has a bright future. I’ve no doubt I was on the best horse. The second is a nice horse as well and hopefully both horses will achieve next year. He’ll stay further, he’s a brother of Sealiway, whose best distance was probably ten furlongs. No doubt this fellow will go a furlong or two more."

Kensea has been almost exclusively mated with Galiway and another yearling full-sister was knocked down to Kevin Philippart de Foy for 260,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1.

