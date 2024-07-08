'In light of the ever-impinging social licence to operate, it is essential we have worldwide industry collaboration'

The European Federation of Thoroughbred Breeders’ Associations (EFTBA) 2024 AGM took place in Chantilly over the weekend of the 175th Prix de Diane last month.

Hosted by the Federation des Eleveurs du Galop (French TBA), together with France Galop, they held a series of delegates visits, including to the yards of Gavin Hernon and Henri-François Devin, as well as to Chateau de Chantilly and the Musee Conde (Conde Museum).

The delegation dinner took place on the Saturday, the eve of the AGM. Eric Hoyeau, Arqana's senior adviser and Henri Pouret, France Galop’s CEO, addressed the delegation.

Hoyeau spoke about the success of Arqana and the role it plays in Europe’s thoroughbred sales, while Pouret emphasised the importance of French racing and the work and future plans for France Galop.

The AGM, which took place on the Sunday, saw European thoroughbred breeding nations and key industry stakeholders come together to discuss the current status of the European industry, including both challenges and opportunities.

A series of issues, which have the potential to seriously threaten European breeding, were discussed. They included EVA control measures, where the EFTBA and national associations will once again lobby for access to ARVAC for the 2025 breeding season, while talks were had over the newly identified Rotavirus B strain, as well as the EU's draft regulations aimed at improving the welfare in transit of animals destined for slaughter.

Gavin Hernon and the EFTBA delegation

Other matters discussed included the revision of German animal welfare laws, which now means a vet certificate is required prior to training while a behavioural study is undertaken, as well as lingering issues over trade and transport following Brexit.

Artificial breeding methods were fully rejected by the unanimous vote of 27 breeding nations across six continents. This rejection included Artificial Insemination, equine thoroughbred cloning, embryo transfers, sexing stallion sperm and genetic manipulation.

During the meeting, and following invitation by the IFHA’s IRPAC (International Grading & Race Planning Advisory Committee) to nominate a member of the EFTBA Executive to join the committee, the decision was made to put forward Frank Dorff of Gestut Rottgen.

Commenting on the AGM, chairman Joe Hernon said: "EFTBA will continue to combat against the serious threats facing Europe’s thoroughbred breeding industry, our fellow breeders and their livelihoods, while ensuring equine welfare is at the centre of all our actions and decisions.

"In light of the ever-impinging SLO [social licence to operate], it is essential we have worldwide industry collaboration and communication to further enhance equine welfare initiatives.

"Despite such challenges, we can rightly take pride in our industry, which for us all is a wonderful and rewarding way of life. It is in this vein we will continue to be the guardian of the thoroughbred and strive to make it current and acceptable in today’s world."

