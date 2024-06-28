'I thought there was something worth taking a chance on' - Chilly Breeze an exciting prospect for David Meaden

To have a prospective black-type performer from one of the first mares you have bought is no mean feat. For David Meaden, there are a number of reasons to be excited about Chilly Breeze.

The homebred son of Ulysses is out of the Lethal Force mare Humid, a half-sister to his sire's Listed Chesham Stakes winner Holloway Boy, and he has clearly inherited some of his talent.

Indeed, Chilly Breeze had been in line for a shot at the Chesham himself, two years on from his relative's success, but a lack of rain put paid to plans to run him at Royal Ascot last Saturday.

Meaden confirmed on Friday that the team are waiting for some wetter weather before his next run, and that he could even have a break given that summer has finally arrived.

Trained by David Evans for Meaden's Shelmore Bloodstock, the gelded Chilly Breeze was too green to do himself justice on his debut at Southwell in April, finishing last of four runners, albeit not beaten far. He put that result behind him in some style when turning out at Nottingham just over a week later, winning a maiden by two and a quarter lengths.

Meaden, the CEO of software company Idox PLC, says: "Frank [Chilly Breeze's stable name], who is named after my father's brother, won on fairly soft ground at Nottingham and showed a lovely turn of foot. He really got the hang of things in the last couple of furlongs."

'Frank' is the first foal out of Humid, a Cheveley Park-bred mare who Meaden picked up at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale. She hails from a quality family, that of Cheveley Park Stakes and Queen Mary Stakes winner Gay Gallanta.

David Meaden with Chilly Breeze as a foal

Meaden says: "I first bought a mare in December 2021 and Humid was my first alongside Tadpole, who I bought at the same sale. I'd done quite a bit of research on bloodlines and I'd seen Humid and then went home and came back the following day, I was pretty shocked to buy her for 3,500gns!

"I knew she'd been through the ring before and not sold, but I thought there was something worth taking a chance on and I liked the pedigree too as it's a nice Cheveley Park line."

Chilly Breeze was born nearly two months after Humid's Park Paddocks sale and has captured the heart of his owner-breeder. He was twice a vendor buyback, from Tattersalls when offered by Mickley Stud as a foal and then at Goffs UK as a yearling, so the decision was made to send him into training.

"Chilly Breeze was born on January 28, which is my wife's birthday, so that was amazing," says Meaden. "I've seen him every weekend since he was born.

"We took him to the sales, where he didn't meet his reserve but I probably set it too high. We then thought we'd put him into training, and I got a call from David saying he's actually quite nice, and he doesn't normally comment.

"We took him to Southwell [for his debut] and they were really surprised. He was bumped as he came out of the stalls and I think that got him all excited; he was clearly a bit upset and overraced. Neil Callan, who rode him that day, was great and just said he was really green but he'll win races.

Holloway Boy: Chesham Stakes winner is a half-brother to the dam of Chilly Breeze Credit: Ryan Pierse (Getty Images)

"David then put him on the turf at Nottingham nine days later, Dylan Hogan rode him and got him organised; he broke a little slower but that allowed him to use his stride and he accelerated away. We were giving the second, Teej A, 8lb, and she went on to win at Chester and then the Woodcote. At Chester, she beat the horse who won the Coventry [Rashabar]."

Teej A bids to give the form a further boost on Saturday, when she steps up to Listed company in the Empress Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket.

Sadly, Humid has not had any luck with her subsequent coverings, something Meaden is philosophical about.

"She's the most lovely mare but unfortunately lost her next two foals, so you really get the highs and lows of the game," he says. "It's an industry where you have to treasure the good days."

Hopefully, there are plenty more of those ahead for Meaden, who has gathered a classy collection of broodmares in a relatively short space of time. One of them received a royal update last Tuesday courtesy of Ascot Stakes victor Pledgeofallegiance.

He says: "My mares include the aforementioned Tadpole, who is from the Hamish line and is a Sir Percy mare out of Frog.

Pledgeofallegiance: provided a Royal Ascot-winning update for Tadpole Credit: Patrick McCann

"Frog produced Vow, who is the dam of Pledgeofallegiance who won at Ascot last week for Sir Mark Prescott. She's had Masar and Nathaniel fillies who have gone to new homes."

Another broodmare is the Mastercraftsman-sired Fullofwonder, the dam of Masar's promising jumper Stencil. The Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm-trained three-year-old impressed when winning by a cosy length and three-quarters on his hurdles debut at Compiegne in May.

"I've got a few others, including Fullofwonder, who's produced some lovely horses," says Meaden. "I've got half of her second progeny, by Earthlight, who is in training with Jonathan Portman. We didn't know what had happened to her first foal, she had a Masar colt, and he turned up in France named Stencil.

"I think he's recently been bought by JP [McManus] after winning his hurdle. It was one of those lovely ones where he won on the bridle with a lovely pat down the neck as he cruised over the line.

"I've got his full-brother in the field now and he's a lovely, strong boy. Fullofwonder's had a foal this year by Ubettabelieveit who's an absolute stunner. She returned to Masar this year, so we'll see how that goes.

"I've also got a Sea The Stars mare called Second Star, who has a yearling Massaat filly, who's great, and she produced a Kameko this year. We sent her to Sergei Prokofiev this year."

Read more

Farewell to a grande dame of the British broodmare ranks who transformed her home stud