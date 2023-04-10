Hollie Doyle on point to get Darley first-season sire off to flying start

Blue Point, chalked up as ante-post favourite to become this year's champion first-season sire in Britain and Ireland, wasted little time getting off the mark through Action Point in the Racing TV/EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton on Monday.

The juvenile was the Kildangan Stud-based stallion's second runner to hit the track, with Blue Prince showing plenty of encouragement despite being a beaten favourite at Musselburgh over the weekend, and Archie Watson's representative had market support behind him as the 11-10 favourite for the newcomers' event over five furlongs.

His supporters never had any cause for concern as he did it pretty smoothly under Hollie Doyle, holding off Ponga by a length and a quarter.

Action Point races in the colours of leading Dubai trainer Salem Bin Ghadayer and was bred by Rabbah Bloodstock, being bought back for 45,000gns at Tattersalls Book 2 last year. He is from a very quick family, being out of the unraced Exceed And Excel mare Khaleesi Wind, a sibling of smart sprinters Rapid Applause, Excelette and Blessington. Her mother was a half-sister of Jack Berry's King's Stand winner Bolshoi.

Blue Point was an exceptional sprinter for Godolphin Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He's always been naturally very speedy and it's a great start for Blue Point," Doyle said afterwards. "I've ridden him quite a lot at home, he's very switched off but he comes alive when he needs to."

Blue Point's position at the top of the betting came not only from having a decent crop of 164 to represent him on the track this year. His first yearlings sold for an average of more than £100,000 at the sales and for as much as €420,000, including purchases by plenty of Europe's top trainers and owners.

Standing under the Darley umbrella for €35,000, the handsome son of Shamardal has assets including a juvenile Group win in the Gimcrack Stakes, and was also only beaten a neck behind 2020 first-season sire record breaker Mehmas in the Richmond Stakes. Blue Point was also the first since Choisir in 2003 to win two races at the same Royal Ascot when completing a King's Stand - Diamond Jubilee Stakes double in 2019 as part of a very impressive career.

Read this next: