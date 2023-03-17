'His track record and reputation speaks for itself' - Ted Durcan appointed MyRacehorse's bloodstock consultant

Former dual Classic-winning jockey Ted Durcan has been appointed as bloodstock consultant to micro-share syndicate MyRacehorse.

Durcan won the Oaks on Light Shift and St Leger on Mastery, and was a seven-time champion jockey in the UAE, riding a total of 1,500 winners around the world. Other big-race wins came in the Haydock Sprint Cup, Prix Morny and Sun Chariot Stakes.

Having retired from race-riding in 2018, he set up Durcan Bloodstock and has been purchasing horses privately as well as taking part in all the leading European auctions.

MyRacehorse, which launched in 2019 and enjoyed huge success when teaming up with Spendthrift Farm to land the Kentucky Derby with Authentic, set up operations in Britain and Ireland last April.

It has horses in training with John and Thady Gosden, Joseph O’Brien, George Baker and Michael O’Callaghan, with more than 50,000 owners sharing 110 racehorses across the United States, Australia, Britain and Ireland.

Authentic: Kentucky Derby winner a huge success for MyRacehorse Credit: Scott Serio

Durcan said: "I'm delighted to have been asked to join MyRacehorse to help the team source some exciting and fun horses for the season ahead.

"MyRacehorse gives everybody the chance to see how this amazing sport works from the inside out, rather than the outside in. This is something that normally wouldn't be achievable for most people, but MyRacehorse makes it happen.

"Being involved in racehorse ownership is fun, exciting and social. There are highs and lows but it's the whole journey that makes this sport special, and it's important to find new ways to share that journey."

Kate Hardy, director of operations at MyRacehorse, added: “We're thrilled to have Ted working with MyRacehorse as we grow our stable here in Ireland and the UK.

"His extensive knowledge of the sport, and the unique perspective he has as an ex-jockey when it comes to evaluating form and conformation, are invaluable to MyRacehorse. Ted’s track record and reputation speaks for itself, and we're extremely fortunate to have him join our team."

