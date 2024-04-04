High quality entries revealed for the Tattersalls Online April Sale

The Tattersalls Online April Sale catalogue is now online and features an exciting selection of 48 horses in and out of training, as well as 13 yearlings consigned by Baroda Stud and four stores.

Among the highlights is the winning three-year-old Sea Ice, a daughter of Too Darn Hot who features in the first Tattersalls Online consignment for John and Thady Gosden. A winner over a mile and a quarter last time, the Lord Lloyd-Webber-owned filly is out of the winning mare Arctic Ocean, a half-sister to dual Listed winner and Group-placed Brother Bear.

Another notable offering is Julia Augusta, consigned by Roger Varian’s Carlburg Stables. Out of a half-sister to the dam of Grade 3 winner Abbyhatcher and from the family of Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner Poet’s Word, the daughter of Ulysses is a winner on turf and all-weather over a mile.

A dispersal from Whitewall Stables includes the Listed-placed Laafy. He is being offered alongside the Grade 2-placed chaser Ballywood, the highly rated hurdler Laxey and Dinons, a winner over fences. Also among the dispersal is a store filly by Falco who is out of a half-sister to the dams of Barnaviddaun and Mossy Fen and the dual Grade 3-placed Media Naranja.

Baroda Stud's team includes a colt by Make Believe, who is a half-brother to Group 2-placed Merimbula and Listed placed Inflation Nation. There are also a pair of fillies by Mehmas, including half-sisters to Listed winner Jouza and Superlative Stakes third Neverland Rock.

Taking place from April 9-10, the sale also features lots from Karl Burke, Carisbrooke Stud, Dullingham Park, Richard Hannon, Jessica Harrington, Iain Jardine, Jack Jones, Alan King, Emma Lavelle, Ger Lyons, Brian Meehan, Moulton Stud, Olly Murphy, James Owen, Joseph O’Brien, Kevin Philippart de Foy, Tinnakill House, Archie Watson and Ian Williams.

Details of all lots can be found on the Tattersalls Online website at www.tattersallsonline.com.

