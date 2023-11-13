'He's outperforming many stallions at far higher fees' - Golden Horn rises to £10,000 at Overbury Stud

Overbury Stud has announced a fee raise for its Derby and Arc hero Golden Horn, who will stand the 2024 season for £10,000.

Having been priced at £8,000 for his first season at Overbury, following a move from Dalham Hall Stud, the champion has been responsible for Group 2 winners in Queen's Vase scorer Gregory, British Champions Long Distance Cup winner Trawlerman and Italian Derby hero Goldenas.

The success did not end there for the Anthony Oppenheimer-bred son of Cape Cross, as other Group-winning progeny this year included high-class fillies Haskoy and Caius Chorister.

Trawlerman: Champions Day winner was one of three Group 2 scorers for Golden Horn this year Credit: Alan Crowhurst

His stock continue to be sought after over jumps – Nemean Lion recently took the Welsh Champion Hurdle – and in Australia, and horses in training by him sold for £300,000, 215,000gns and 130,000gns in 2023. His yearlings have made up to 100,000gns.

Ardad, sire of Commonwealth Cup, Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Perfect Power, will remain at a fee of £12,500.

The son of Kodiac has 101 juveniles to run for him in 2024, when he will have a yearling-crop 144-strong. He remains in high demand, having covered a further 154 mares in 2023.

Another Flying Childers Stakes winner at Overbury is Caturra, a son of Mehmas who will stand his second season at £5,000 (from £6,500). He covered 110 mares in his first season this year.

Ardad: sire of Perfect Power remains in strong demand Credit: Overbury Stud

Simon Sweeting, manager of Overbury Stud, said: 'We are very lucky to have such popular stallions who are achieving plenty and yet have even more to look forward to.

"Ardad's youngstock from his excellent 2022 book of mares includes many quite outstanding individuals, and so many breeders have bred back to him to get more of the same. These big books he's had really do stand him in great stead.

"Meanwhile, Golden Horn has had a really tremendous year: nine stakes winners, five at Group level – he's outperforming many stallions at far higher fees."

Fees for Overbury's other stallions – Jack Hobbs, Frontiersman and Schiaparelli – will be set later in the year.

