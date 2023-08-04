'He’s a fine, big, good-moving horse' - Coolmore purchase Hurricane Lane for their National Hunt roster

Godolphin's dual Classic hero and triple Group 1 winner Hurricane Lane has been retired and will stand under Coolmore's National Hunt roster for 2024.

Bred by Philippa Cooper’s Normandie Stud out of the stakes-winning Shirocco mare Gale Force - a half-sister to Group 1 winner Seal Of Approval - the chestnut son of Frankel was born and raised at Coolmore.

He sold to Godolphin for 200,000gns at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2019, and has now been bought privately by Coolmore from their superpower rival.

Hurricane Lane was a two-length winner at Newmarket on his sole start at two for Charlie Appleby, before winning a Newbury conditions contest on his debut at three.

He then struck in the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York and started second favourite for the Derby, in which he finished third behind stablemate Adayar. That preceded a top-level winning spree that took in the Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger.

He ended the 2021 campaign with a valiant third in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe behind Torquator Tasso and Tarnawa.

Hurricane Lane: St Leger winner and three-time Group 1 hero for Godolphin Credit: Edward Whitaker

He ran twice at four last year, including when third in the Hardwicke Stakes to Broome, and three times this year, the highlight being when he ran out an impressive six-length winner of the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket in May.

Appleby said: "Hurricane Lane is a very good-looking son of Frankel with plenty of scope and a good action. He showed a great constitution throughout his career and was a wonderful racehorse who gave us many great days.”

Coolmore’s Cathal Murphy said: “We are delighted to get Hurricane Lane. He’s a fine, big, good-moving horse, with a pedigree and race record to match. He’s one of the best sons of Frankel to date and comes from a leading Aga Khan family.

"His dam by Shirocco won a Listed race at Saint-Cloud and her half-sister Seal Of Approval won a Group 1 on British Champions Day.”

Hurricane Lane retires with seven wins from his 13 starts, and a prize-money haul of £2,087,903.

His best Racing Post Rating was the 125 awarded for both his six-length victory in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp and third in the Arc over course and distance two and a half months later.

