'He was like a member of our family' - Ballyhane Stud's long-serving Group 1 sire Dandy Man dies aged 20

Ballyhane Stud stalwart and Group 1 sire Dandy Man has died at the age of 20.

Dandy Man was from the sole crop of champion sprinter Mozart and out of Group 3 Molecomb Stakes winner Lady Alexander.

His highlight on the track came when he sprang a 25-1 surprise in the 2006 Group 3 Palace House Stakes at Newmarket in the silks of the late Alfie McLean.

He was also third in the Group 1 Nunthorpe and second in the King's Stand Stakes, when it was run as a Group 2.

Dandy Man, a 32,000gns purchase from the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale by Tracey Collins when offered by breeder Mountarmstrong Stud, proved a shrewd buy and a talented performer for Collins's late father Con and then Tracey herself.

He was subsequently switched to Saeed bin Suroor and Godolphin, and overall won six of his 30 races and placed a further seven times.

He was retired to Ballyhane in County Carlow for an opening fee of €4,500 – that would reach a career-best €15,000 from 2020-2023 – and has proved a dependable source of high-class talent during his 14 years on duty.

River Boyne: one of three individual top-flight winners for Dandy Man Credit: Benoit Photo

His 59 black-type performers are headed by 14 individual Group winners, including Group/Grade 1 winners River Boyne, La Pelosa and Peniaphobia, the first-named these days standing at Tara Stud.

Dandy Man's other Pattern winners include Mooneista, Dandalla, Novus, Happy Romance, Lady Kaya, Dandhu, The Highway Rat and Extortionist, while he is also broodmare sire of Group 1 Matron Stakes winner No Speak Alexander.

Stud owner Joe Foley said: “Dandy Man had been a great friend to so many people, starting with Con and Tracey Collins, and especially to all of us here at Ballyhane.

“It was very hard to say goodbye to him, and we're grateful for all that he's given us over the years he's been here with us. He was like a member of our family.

"I would also like to add a special word of gratitude to breeders who used him over the years.”

