'He is top-class' - Kentucky Derby second Two Phil’s to stand at WinStar Farm

Leading three-year-old Two Phil's, who finished a close second in this year's Kentucky Derby, will stand the 2024 breeding season at WinStar Farm, the farm announced on Thursday.

A son of leading sire Hard Spun, Two Phil's retires with five wins from ten career starts, having amassed earnings of $1,583,450. A stud fee will be announced at a later date.

Bred in Kentucky by Phillip Sagan, and owned in partnership by Sagan, Patricia's Hope, and Madaket Stables, Two Phil's concluded his racing career with two consecutive performances recording triple-digit Equibase Speed Figures. The Larry Rivelli-trained runner earned a 102 ESF in finishing second by just a length in the Kentucky Derby; and a career-best 115 ESF in a dominating five and three-quarter length win in the Ohio Derby at Thistledown in his final career appearance. Prior to his runner-up effort in the Derby, he overpowered his rivals by five and a quarter lengths to land the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park.

"We have been looking for a Danzig-line horse who meets our standard of physicality, pedigree, and race record for some time now," said Elliott Walden, president, CEO, and racing manager of WinStar Farm. "I think Two Phil's could have been the best three-year-old in the country if his career had not been cut short after his dominant win in the Ohio Derby with a 5 Ragozin, 105 Beyer, and a negative 3/4 on Thorograph. However you look at it, he is top-class."

In the 149th Kentucky Derby, Two Phil's delivered an exceptional effort and followed in the footsteps of his Classic-placed sire, Hard Spun, who finished second in the 2007 Kentucky Derby. Two Phil's rated just behind the brutal early fractions of :22.35 and :45.73 and angled to the two-path entering the lane. He surged to the front in the stretch before being caught in the final strides by Mage.

Two Phil's once again brought his 'A' game to the $500,000 Ohio Derby in June. He rallied three-wide around the far turn of the 1 1/8-mile fixture, making the lead near the quarter-pole. He quickly opened a clear advantage and drew off through deep stretch to win easily in 1:49.60, defeating Bishop's Bay, who was previously second by a head to subsequent Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo in the Peter Pan Stakes in May.

A well-traveled and versatile horse who did not need to take his racetrack with him, Two Phil's came out running at two. He broke his maiden on his second start at Colonial Downs, winning a six-furlong maiden special event in front-running fashion in the fast time of 1:09.79. Two Phil's captured the six-furlong Shakopee Juvenile Stakes at Canterbury Downs in his next outing, crushing his rivals in a hand ride by nine and three-quarter lengths.

He brought the curtain down on his freshman season with a runaway five and a quarter length triumph in the $200,000 Street Sense Stakes at Churchill Downs, giving him three wins from five starts as a juvenile.

"From the time he came into my barn at two, Two Phil's was a standout," said Rivelli. "He is the best horse I have ever trained, and I look forward to his babies."

