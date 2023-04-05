Half-sister to the dam of Florida Derby winner Forte tops Fasig-Tipton April Digital Sale at $400,000

The Fasig-Tipton April Digital Sale closed on Tuesday with in-foal mares leading the way. Offerings included breeding stock, horses of racing age, a two-year-old, and yearlings.

K P Slickem (hip 3), a half sister to the dam of champion and recent Florida Derby winner Forte, sold for $400,000 to Champion Equine to top the sale. Offered in foal to multiple Grade 1 winner Raging Bull by Mulholland Farm, agent, K P Slickem - a stakes-placed winner herself - hails from the immediate family of champions Essential Quality and Folklore, along with Japanese Triple Crown winner Contrail.

Heavenly Hill (hip 6) was the the second-highest price of the day when sold for $250,000 to Alex Payne, agent for Angela Ingenito, from the Taylor Made Sales Agency consignment. The multiple Graded-placed City Zip mare was offered in foal to successful young sire Not This Time .

"The Fasig-Tipton digital auction platform continues to pick up steam," said Leif Aaron, director of digital sales. "We are selling horses at all levels of the market. We are still learning what appeals to buyers at certain times of year and what doesn't - and that's okay."

"We look forward to building on our successful 2023 sales as we look ahead to our May Digital Sale."

In total, 19 horses sold for $938,000, good for an average of $57,900. 250 users registered to bid on the catalogued offerings.

