Grade 1 winner Fury Road headlines Doncaster September HIT Sale catalogue

Just over 100 horses in training and two and three-year-old stores have been catalogued for the Goffs September HIT Sale at Doncaster, including Grade 1 winner Fury Road from the second of Gigginstown House Stud’s annual dispersal.

The nine-year-old Fury Road (lot 63) has won seven times for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown, including when successful in the Grade1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown in 2021. He will join the likes of Lieutenant Command (61), Epson Du Houx (62) and Defi Bleu (65). Other notable entries include Grade 2 winner Grand Roi (28) and Sil Ver Klass (46).

The 13 two-year-old stores to be offered include those by sires Bathyrhon, Blue Bresil, Frontiersman, Highland Reel, Hillstar, Falco, Jack Hobbs, Jukebox Jury, Muhaarar, Nayef, Schiaparelli, Shirocco and Walk In The Park.



Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent commented: “Last year saw the successful launch of the BHA and TBA’s new National Hunt junior hurdle races for three-year-olds and our new two-year-old store session was introduced to support that initiative. Goffs graduates made an excellent start in the National Hunt junior hurdle eaces with Georgi Girl, Sailing Grace, Our Follet and Solomoon all claiming three-year-old race victories in its debut year and this autumn will see our first two-year-old store graduates target the series.

“We will also be holding the Goffs Yorton Sale in Wales the following day on Thursday, September 7 which features another strong catalogue of National Hunt two-year-olds so for those looking for horses to target the junior hurdle races, there will be plenty of quality offer across both catalogues.”

The sale will take place at Doncaster from 10am on September 6 and supplementary entries will be taken up to the time of the event.

