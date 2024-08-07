Grade 1 winner Beacon Edge among Gigginstown draft for Tattersalls Online August Sale

Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud will offer its annual dispersal at the Tattersalls Online August Sale, a draft which includes Grade 1 winner Beacon Edge.

The 2021 Drinmore Novice Chase winner was last seen finishing fourth in a competitive handicap hurdle at the Galway festival. He had won two starts before that at Ballinrobe, while earlier this year he was second in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan.

A son of Doyen, the ten-year-old has won eight of his 36 starts under rules and placed a further 12 times.

Others lots from the draft include Idas Boy, winner of the Midlands National at Kilbeggan last month, as well as Flanking Maneuver and Frontal Assault. The former was third in a handicap chase at Galway last week and has Graded form to his name over fences, including when second in a Navan Grade 2 novice chase last year.

Frontal Assault had previously finished second in the Irish Grand National and was third in the Mayo National Chase in May.

The full catalogue for the Tattersalls Online August Sale is due to be published on Thursday.

