Find out the most popular new sires this year - in terms of quality and quantity

Blackbeard was the busiest new sire in Britain and Ireland this year, covering 195 mares in his debut season on the Coolmore roster.

Breeding figures for 2023 are available online now on Weatherbys Bloodstock Reports, ahead of the publication of the comprehensive Return of Mares this month.

Blackbeard, a son of No Nay Never whose six victories at two last year included the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes, received 16 black-type winners (eight per cent of the book) after his injury-enforced early retirement to stud. They included classy racemares Foxtrot Lady, Pollyana and Shades Of Blue.

He was also supported with the dams of high achievers Arizona (Lady Ederle), Barraquero (Chica Whopa), Beckford (Whirly Dancer), Dicton (Saying), Eternal Hope (Voice Of Truth), Marshman (White Rosa), Soffia (Rime A Rien) and Terebellum (Marvada).

Blackbeard: led the way among new sires this year in terms of number of mares Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

Group 2 winner and multiple Grade 1-placed Space Traveller wasn’t far behind Blackbeard numerically, with 186 mares in his first season at Ballyhane Stud.

The son of Bated Breath covered none other than Kathoe, a daughter of Fayruz who is the dam of one of the best two-year-old fillies this Flat season, Weatherbys Super Sprint and Lowther Stakes heroine Relief Rally, as well as of Chipchase Stakes winner Koropick.

Other highlights of the book included Cheveley Park Stakes and Coronation Stakes victress Indian Ink, and the dams of smart performers Electric Waves (Radiant Energy), Laraaib (Sahool) and Wyclif (Altruiste).

Baaeed attracted the third biggest book of mares of all the new boys in Britain and Ireland in 2023, with 162 partners. But in terms of strength in depth he was out on his own with 41 per cent black-type winners among the number.

Unsurprisingly, considering the son of Sea The Stars was officially rated the best horse in Europe since Frankel, he covered 67 stakes-winning mares at Nunnery Stud. They included Deirdre, Eshaada, Nazeef, Persuasive, Queen’s Trust, Seal Of Approval, Search For A Song, Star Of Seville, The Fugue and Wavering, all of whom struck at the highest level.

Just as impressive was the volume of mares in Baaeed’s introductory book who have already produced talented performers, such as the dams of elite winners Accidental Agent (Roodle), Awtaad (Asheerah), Best Of Days (Baisse), Galileo Gold (Galicuix), Native Trail (Needleleaf), Persian King (Pretty Please), Siyarafina (Siyenica) and Ten Sovereigns (Seeking Solace).

Baaeed: deep quality to his first book of mares

Minzaal, the second new recruit to the Shadwell stallion roster this year, was also in strong demand from breeders. The top-class son of Mehmas received 161 mares at Derrinstown Stud, 25 of whom – 16 per cent – won stakes races.

Alanza, Mango Diva, Sparkling Beam, Strathnaver and Tabassum were the best of those racemares in his book, while Aristia (Aloisi), Asymmetric (Swirral Edge), Atomic Force (Atlas Silk), Home Of The Brave (Blissful Beat), Marhaba Ya Sanafi (Danega), One For Bobby (One Spirit), Santosha (Princess Zoffany), Sir Busker (Street Kitty) and Youth Spirit (Rocana) were among the Group winners whose dams were covered by him.

Bayside Boy was visited by 134 mares at Ballylinch Stud, 13 of whom won black-type races in their pomp. His book also contained the dams of several stars by his exciting sire New Bay, including Hungerford Stakes hero Jumby (Sound Of Guns), Irish 2,000 Guineas runner-up New Energy (For Joy), Royal Lodge Stakes winner New Mandate (Mishhar), Gala Stakes scorer Savvy Victory (Highlands Queen) and Fillies’ Mile second Shuwari (Lady Pimpernel).

Persian Force’s tally of 133 mares covered at Tally-Ho Stud was highlighted by five stakes winners, including Marygate Fillies’ Stakes scorer Sardinia Sunset from his racing owner Amo Racing. The son of Mehmas also received the dam of last Friday’s Cornwallis Stakes winner Inquisitively (Ballyalla) and of earlier smart juveniles Beauty Inspire (Darwell) and Extortionist (Dream Date).

Persian Force: strongly supported with 133 mares in his first season Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Dubawi Legend’s 122-strong book of mares at Starfield Stud included four stakes winners, as well as the dams of Pattern scorers Bowerman (Jamboretta) and Thewayiam (Water Feature). Another compliment to the son of Dubawi was the presence of Kristal Xenia, the dam of Italian Listed winners Cherie Good, Lollipop Girl and Val Nanda, on his dance card.

Legendary stayer Stradivarius attracted 120 mares, ten of whom were stakes scorers, in his first season at the National Stud in Newmarket. The son of Sea The Stars’ most famous dates were multiple US Grade 1 heroine Ventura and Park Hill Stakes winner Gretchen, the dam of top-notchers Gregory and Lionel.

Darley newcomers Naval Crown (at Kildangan Stud) and Perfect Power (at Dalham Hall Stud) were sent 119 and 100 mares each. Both horses’ books featured between four and five per cent stakes winners.

Naval Crown covered the dams of Group 1 winners A Case Of You (Karjera), Akeed Mofeed (Wonder Why) and La Pelosa (Lauren’s Girl), while Perfect Power enjoyed trysts with the dams of sprint king Kachy (Dubai Bounty) and last month’s Prix Vermeille runner-up Melo Melo (You Look So Good).

Caturra, another son of Mehmas who was new to Overbury Stud, and State Of Rest, the globetrotting son of Starspangledbanner ensconced at Rathbarry Stud, also covered six-figure books.

Caturra’s final total of 109 mares, four of whom were stakes winners in their heyday, included Listed scorer Shumookhi and Dahlia Stakes heroine Worth Waiting’s dam Salutare.

Caturra: proved popular with breeders to the tune of 109 mares Credit: Mark Cranham

State Of Rest meanwhile received 115 mares, 12 of whom have upper-case black type. The high esteem in which he is held is illustrated by the fact that Group 3 winner Love And Bubbles, the dam of Japanese Derby victor Deep Brillante, and Sun Chariot Stakes heroine Spinning Queen, the dam of Listed scorer Gallipot, were among the notches on his bedpost.

It therefore looks as though Blackbeard, Minzaal and Space Traveller will be the favourites for leading first-season sire honours by number of winners in 2026, with Bayside Boy and Persian Force lively outsiders.

Hopes will be especially high for Baaeed, who has been granted an outstanding debut book of mares befitting his status as a once-in-a-generation talent, although he will presumably be given plenty of time to prove himself, as a classically bred horse who didn’t run at two.

We could also hear a lot about France’s busiest new recruit, and most active Flat sire overall, in three years’ time and beyond.

Champion Stakes winner Sealiway, who stands at Haras de Beaumont in Normandy, received 166 mares. Such is the popularity of his sire Galiway, a good few of the resultant foals should find their way across the Channel.

The Return of Mares is available to order on the Weatherbys Shop..

Baaeed

Sea The Stars-Aghareed (Kingmambo)

Nunnery Stud, £80,000

No. mares covered 162

No. BT-winning mares covered 67 (41%)

Bayside Boy

New Bay-Alava (Anabaa)

Ballylinch Stud, €15,000

No. mares covered 134

No. BT-winning mares covered 13 (10%)

Blackbeard

No Nay Never-Muirin (Born To Sea)

Coolmore, €25,000

No. mares covered 195

No. BT-winning mares covered 16 (8%)

Caturra

Mehmas-Shoshoni Wind (Sleeping Indian)

Overbury Stud, £6,500

No. mares covered 109

No. BT-winning mares covered 4 (4%)

Dubawi Legend

Dubawi-Lovely Pass (Raven’s Pass)

Starfield Stud, €6,500

No. mares covered 122

No. BT-winning mares covered 4 (3%)

Dubawi Legend

Midnights Legacy

Midnight Legend-Giving (Generous)

Alne Park Stud, £3,000

No. mares covered 16

No. BT-winning mares covered 0

Minzaal

Mehmas-Pardoven (Clodovil)

Derrinstown Stud, €15,000

No. mares covered 161

No. BT-winning mares covered 25 (16%)

Naval Crown

Dubawi-Come Alive (Dansili)

Kildangan Stud, €15,000

No. mares covered 119

No. BT-winning mares covered 5 (4%)

Perfect Power

Ardad-Sagely (Frozen Power)

Dalham Hall Stud, £15,000

No. mares covered 100

No. BT-winning mares covered 5 (5%)

Persian Force

Mehmas-Vida Amorosa (Lope De Vega)

Tally-Ho Stud, €10,000

No. mares covered 133

No. BT-winning mares covered 5 (4%)

Space Traveller

Bated Breath-Sky Crystal (Galileo)

Ballyhane Stud, €6,500

No. mares covered 186

No. BT-winning mares covered 5 (3%)

Space Traveller Credit: JOHN GROSSICK (racingpost.com/photos)

State Of Rest

Starspangledbanner-Repose (Quiet American)

Rathbarry Stud, €25,000

No. mares covered 115

No. BT-winning mares covered 12 (10%)

Stradivarius

Sea The Stars-Private Life (Bering)

National Stud, £10,000

No. mares covered 120

No. BT-winning mares covered 10 (8%)

Wells Farhh Go

Farhh-Mowazana (Galileo)

Norton Grove Stud, £2,500

No. mares covered 15

No. BT-winning mares covered 0

Must-read story

“Angel Bleu is a very tough individual, whose race record shows he took his racing very well and kept coming back for more,” says Ralph Beckett as his dual Group 1-winning Dark Angel colt is retired to stand under the Sumbe banner in Normandy.

Pedigree pick

Cracksman colt Whip Cracker will likely be a warm order to break his maiden in the seven-furlong novice stakes at Chelmsford today (5.00), having been just touched off in a decent race at Newmarket on his debut for Richard Hughes last month.

Silvaplana, bred by Westerberg and raced in partnership with Coolmore, could be a good choice for the forecast or an each-way bet on her first start for Richard Hannon as she has a more than useful pedigree and benefits from a 5lb fillies’ allowance.

She is by top-notch precocity source No Nay Never out of the winning Galileo mare Bolshina, a half-sister to eight other scorers – including Group and Grade 1-placed Salto and Silent Name as well as emerging elite sire Galiway – from a potent Wertheimer brothers family that has also yielded class acts Concertista, Gold Away and Slalom.

