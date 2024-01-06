Don't miss your opportunity to see all the new names retiring to Ireland this year

Good Morning Bloodstock is the Racing Post's Monday-Friday morning email and presented online as a sample.

I’ve got my act together this year. I’m usually so disorganised that I end up exhorting readers to take part in the ITM Irish Stallion Trail the day before it happens, which is obviously only of any use to the idle rich. And journalists.

But this time you have a full week to get travel organised. The event, which allows access to some of the world’s greatest sires, takes place next Friday and Saturday. Flights from Britain to Dublin or Cork, if they are needed, cost less than £20 at the moment, so there really are no excuses for not attending.

I ran through my preferred itinerary last year – start in Westmeath and Meath, travel down through Kildare and Carlow to Kilkenny, take in the south-eastern counties, and then swoop around to Tipperary – so I’ll highlight only the new names who are available to be viewed this time.

Plus, because I’m still trying to parlay my bloodstock journalism career into a writing gig for Lonely Planet, there are some essential travel tips along the way.

Meath and Westmeath

Tally-Ho Stud is back open for the ITM Irish Stallion Trail after a brief hiatus, and it will be showing off its recently recruited three-length Prix Jean Prat winner Good Guess alongside his venerable sire Kodiac.

Also available to view are Mehmas, on the cusp of a big season; Starman, whose debut yearlings go on the market this year; and Persian Force, who should become a father for the first time any moment now, if he hasn’t already; as well as strongly supported pair Cotai Glory and Inns Of Court.

Good Guess: Prix Jean Prat winner will be shown at Tally-Ho Stud

Marie’s Diamond and his custodian Diamond Stud Bellewstown are intriguing newcomers to the stallion business and should attract plenty of curious visitors. The equine half of the enterprise was a stakes winner at two, three and four, was tough as boots and hails from the family of Sinndar.

While whizzing around the other studs in this area – Boardsmill, Clongiffen, Lemongrove, Starfield and Tara – why not stop for a Himselfie at the bronze statue of Arkle in Ashbourne?

Kildare

A pair of two-year-old Group 1 winners turned Irish 2,000 Guineas victors report for duty for the first time in the thoroughbred county this year.

Native Trail, at Kildangan Stud, was European champion juvenile, no less, thanks to smooth successes in the National Stakes and Dewhurst Stakes, while Mac Swiney, at the Irish National Stud, took the Futurity Trophy and beat 2,000 Guineas hero Poetic Flare in the Curragh equivalent.

Surprisingly they are the only fresh faces in the traditional hub of breeding activity in Ireland, although the more established names at Kildangan and the Irish National, as well as at Derrinstown, Rathasker, Sunnyhill, Sweep Lane and Yeomanstown, are obviously worth seeing too.

Native Trail: champion juvenile and Irish 2,000 Guineas hero resides at Kildangan Stud Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

My next travel tip is for overseas visitors to Ireland. Don’t spend huge amounts on Irish delicacies in overpriced ‘duty free’ shops at Dublin Airport: the same Jameson Whiskey, Butlers chocolate and Gubbeen cheese can be bought for a lot less in any Dunne’s – a supermarket with notions, like Waitrose in Britain. A particularly good one is set back from the main road in Naas.

Carlow and Kilkenny

Ballyhane Stud in Leighlinbridge has said a fond farewell to one sharp son of Showcasing in Soldier’s Call, who has joined Dullingham Park in Newmarket, and welcomed another in Asymmetric.

The Richmond Stakes winner has a particularly appealing pedigree, being a half-brother to classy sprinter Mill Stream from the family of Flying Childers winner Wunders Dream and Hong Kong champion Mensa.

The emerging force of Capital Stud in Bennettsbridge meanwhile has a new signing in Triple Threat, whose French-bred progeny have shown considerable promise, and a surprise star turn in Derby hero and celebrated National Hunt influence Authorized.

Authorized: Derby hero and sire of luminaries such as Tiger Roll returns to Ireland Credit: Edward Whitaker

Two longer-standing National Hunt powerhouses in Kilkenny also have something new for clients.

Knockhouse Stud is launching the second career of Amhran Na Bhfiann (visitors not comfortable with the Irish tongue would be best off asking to see the seven-length Curragh Cup winner), while Whytemount Stud introduces the mercifully more easily pronounced Mojo Star, runner-up in the Derby and Gold Cup.

While in the area, check out the talent on offer at Burgage Stud, a stone’s throw from Ballyhane outside Leighlinbridge, and the equine nirvana that is Ballylinch Stud in Thomastown.

The ideal base for exploring this region is the Lord Bagenal Inn in Leighlinbridge. My sources tell me that the Guinness is good there. Sounds interesting, I’ll make a note of that.

Waterford and Wexford

The studs here – Arctic Tack, Kilbarry Lodge, Lacken and Woodfield Farm – are spread along Ireland’s south-eastern coast, and are well worth going the extra mile for, as they contain a wealth of stallion talent.

The only newcomers in either county this year, though, are at The Beeches Stud in Lismore, County Waterford, which, without wanting to stoke territorial arguments, really feels more part of the Cork cluster of studs.

Bolshoi Ballet is one of three newcomers to Coolmore's National Hunt ranks this year Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

However you arrive there, it will be worth it, as you will get to see popular middle-distance superhero Pyledriver and dual US Grade 1 winner Bolshoi Ballet in their new home.

My best travel advice for this part of the world is to be careful setting your sat nav if you’re going to Coolmore afterwards, as there’s another Fethard in County Wexford, not far from Kilbarry Lodge and Arctic Tack.

What sort of idiot would do that, you’re probably thinking. Moving swiftly on…

Cork

Fermoy, the town around which most of the county’s studs are situated, will be bustling with ITM Irish Stallion Trail visitors as there are lots of horses settling into their new surroundings here.

Coolmore have placed Frankel’s multiple Classic-winning son Hurricane Lane at Grange Stud, alongside luxury-brand National Hunt sire Walk In The Park, and Battaash’s zippy full-brother The Antarctic at Castlehyde Stud, as part of a huge roster that also contains three Gold Cup winners – Westerner, Yeats and Order Of St George.

Rathbarry and its National Hunt HQ up the road, Glenview, is also launching both a sprinter, in Bouttemont, and a National Hunt name, the exciting French recruit Jeu St Eloi, onto the market this year.

Jeu St Eloi: exciting sire for Glenview Stud Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

The Cashman family’s studs also house some true legends of the game: Acclamation on the Flat side, and Blue Bresil, Shirocco and, for those of us who like our underdogs, three-time Arc runner-up Youmzain on the jumps farm.

Coolagown Stud’s new boy, Kenway, bridges the gap between the two disciplines as a bona fide dual-purpose proposition, being a versatile son of the multifaceted Galiway.

Not far away either is Donal White’s young operation Foxwood Stud, home of Night Wish, Racinger and Saintgodrel.

If you want a nice spot for lunch in Fermoy, look no further than Hanna’s Market and Cafe in the main street. The food and service are exceptional and what's more it was the scene of a world first in the summer, as my dining companion David Stack at Coolagown picked up the bill.

Tipperary

For many ITM Irish Stallion Trail pilgrims, the holiest place of worship is Coolmore, due to its rich history of producing Classic winners and champion sires, and its breathtaking scope.

The two new stallions here are Paddington, the multiple Group 1-winning son of Siyouni, and, keeping with the ursine theme, Little Big Bear, the blisteringly quick son of No Nay Never.

There are another seven Classic winners to get your teeth stuck into there, including greats like Australia and Camelot, not to mention the rags-to-riches wondersire that is Wootton Bassett.

The top-class Paddington is new to the power-packed Coolmore roster Credit: Edward Whitaker

Elsewhere in County Tipperary, Mayson has joined Unfortunately at Springfield House Stud, so that farm should be well worth seeking out for budget-conscious breeders, and Kedrah House Stud offers the well bred National Hunt-orientated sires Rich History and Well Chosen.

There can be only one travel tip for this segment, and that is to get into the world famous McCarthys in Fethard, which uniquely proclaims itself as a bar, restaurant and undertaker. “We’ll wine you, dine you and bury you” is not a motto you will see in your local Wetherspoons.

Don’t forget either the studs that are further afield and are throwing open their doors, such as Anngrove Stud in County Laois, Roveagh Lodge Stud in County Galway, or Claremount Stud in County Clare.

Full details of studs and their opening times, plus a handy map so you can plan travel, are on the ITM website.

Remember you must register before heading to Coolmore. Well, you wouldn’t expect to just wander into the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican without anyone knowing, would you?

