Galileo half-brother to Irish Derby hero Santiago set for Galway debut on Tuesday

Grosvenor Square

Galway, 3.50, Tuesday, Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden

What's the story?

Sue Magnier's naming process can often give an early clue as to the regard Ballydoyle youngsters are held in. This colt, from the penultimate crop of the breed-shaping Galileo, is particularly eyecatching on the name front.

Grosvenor Square is the Mayfair property of the Duke of Westminster and had previously been the residence of the American Embassy before its move to Nine Elms in 2017.

How is he bred?

The two-year-old is the fourth foal out of the winning Cape Cross mare Wadyhatta, a half-sister to three black-type performers, including Listed winner Motamarris, third behind Sottsass in the Prix du Jockey Club. They are in turn out of the Shadwell-bred Thamarat, a stakes-placed Anabaa half-sister to Prix Jacques le Marois and Jean Prat winner Tamayuz, a multiple Group 1-winning sire for Derrinstown Stud.

Grosvenor Square hails from the formidable family of Urban Sea Credit: Gerry Cranham

Thamarat and Tamayuz, also related to Prix Miesque second Nuqoosh, by Machiavellian, are out of Al Ishq. The winning daughter of Nureyev is a half-sister to Prix du Jockey Club hero and Group 1 sire Anabaa Blue and out of Allez Les Trois, a Group-winning daughter of Riverman and Allegretta, thus making her a half-sister to the phenomenal Urban Sea and 2,000 Guineas hero and Classic sire King's Best.

Wadyhatta's latest progeny is a half-brother to Santiago, a son of Authorized who landed the Irish Derby and Queen's Vase for Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore in 2020. The six-year-old welcomed his first foals at Castle Hyde Stud this term. The pair are either closely related or a half-sibling to the winning Frankel filly La Joconde, third in the Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille. She produced a filly foal by Dubawi in 2023.

Who does he face?

O'Brien saddles an interesting second newcomer in Brave And Bold, a Frankel brother to French Listed winner Hidden Dimples. He is out of Manderley, a winning daughter of Clodovil who was Listed-placed and fourth to Miss France in the 1,000 Guineas. The 12-year-old is a sister to Hungerford Stakes scorer and Rathasker Stud sire Gregorian and from the family of Cheveley Park Stakes second Crazee Mental, the dam of high-class miler Premio Loco.

On Sunday, Too Darn Hot scored his first Group 1 winner from his first crop of runners with Fallen Angel and his Naturally Nimble has a nice page too. A six-figure yearling and breeze-up purchase from BBAG and Arqana, the Gestut Brummerhof-bred juvenile is out of the Listed winner Namera, an Areion mare whose progeny includes the Group scorer Namos and Listed-placed Narmada, by Medicean and Adlerflug respectively.

