First-season sire Magna Grecia quick off the mark as Myconian strikes at Saint-Cloud

Coolmore's 2,000 Guineas hero and first-season sire Magna Grecia was quick off the mark when his first runner Myconian struck at Saint-Cloud on Thursday.

The Lisbrook-bred colt is bred to be precocious being out of the Choisir mare Sirici, a winner on her second start at two in April and ultimately a stakes winner when landing the Tipperary Stakes later that season.

Sirici is in turn out of the winning Excellent Art mare Mironica and from a family of high-class sprinters including Bishops Court, winner of the Group 3 Prix du Petit Couvert and also third to Mozart in the Nunthorpe.

Trained by Amy Murphy, Myconian was a €27,000 purchase by LDS Bloodstock from the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale when offered by Whitehall Stud last year.

The juvenile has ensured his sire has made a rapid start, with the Invincible Spirit half-brother to world champion St Mark's Basilica standing at Coolmore for a fee of €15,000.

A dual Group 1 winner for the Coolmore partners and Aidan O'Brien, Magna Grecia was bred by Woodnook Farm and sold to MV Magnier for 340,000gns from Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2016.