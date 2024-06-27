Elarqam off the mark as Scatter Penny strikes at Nottingham

The blue-blooded Elarqam had his first winner when Scatter Penny showed a smart turn of foot to strike at Nottingham on Thursday.

Bred by Hannelore Kneip Molter, the two-year-old is the fifth foal out of American dirt winner Penny Sixpence, a Kheleyf half-sister to Group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte winner Penny's Picnic.

It is the further top-class family of Mrs Penny, winner of the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes, Prix de Diane and Prix Vermeille.

Scatter Penny had sold to BBA Ireland for €8,000 from Haras de Saint Arnoult, the French stud which had formerly stood Elarqam until owner Larissa Kneip's death in 2022. She had been a vendor buyback at 10,000gns from Tattersalls Book 3 when consigned by Hegarty Bloodstock.

Now based at the Jockey Club of Turkey, Elarqam has an excellent pedigree, being by Frankel and out of champion race filly Attraction. The Duke of Roxburghe's homebred won the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes, Falmouth Stakes and Matron Stakes among eight black-type scores during a brilliant career.

Elarqam had sold to Shadwell for 1,600,000gns from Floors Stud at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2016.

The nine-year-old is the eighth foal out of Attraction and easily the most prolific, having won the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes at two, the Group 2 York Stakes at four and the Group 3 Legacy Stakes at four. He was also a close third behind Japan and Crystal Ocean in the Group 1 Juddmonte International, as well as winning two Listed races at four.

Attraction has a two-year-old brother to Elarqam named Magnetite and produced a colt by Too Darn Hot this year.

