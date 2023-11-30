EFTBA calls for emergency import licence for the Equine Viral Arteritis vaccine at autumn meetings

The EFTBA held its series of autumn meetings at the John Lambton rooms in the National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket on Sunday prior to the Tattersalls December Sale.

The meetings saw European thoroughbred breeding nations and key breeders coming together to discuss challenges facing the industry as well as the opportunities present.

Several matters were discussed, including the need for an emergency import license for the Equine Viral Arteritis vaccine, known as ARVAC to be granted for Europe’s breeding nations. It was agreed at this meeting EFTBA should show its support for applications by its country members.

The objective is to ensure ARVAC is made available for the start of the 2024 covering season. EFTBA is calling for the licence to be granted for 2024, with a review later in the year to establish whether the current manufacturing failure will result in the permanent loss of the Artervac vaccine.

EFTBA chairman Joe Hernon said: "We are doing this on behalf of our European industry which represents 23,000 thoroughbred breeders in Europe and creates direct and indirect employment for 150,000 people and represents 2.4 per cent of all agricultural output in its multi-billion-euro value to the EU economies.

"This industry has been placed in a situation of significantly increased risk of an EVA incursion, which would have catastrophic consequences, as a result of the manufacturing failure of the hitherto widely used vaccine - Artervac. The granting of an emergency import licence, to enable ARVAC to be available for the start of the 2024 thoroughbred breeding season, would protect us from this damaging vulnerability."

