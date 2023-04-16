Advertisement
News

Donjuan Triumphant off the mark through Snow Ghost in France

Donjuan Triumphant: quick winner from a first small crop
Donjuan Triumphant: quick winner from a first small cropCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Donjuan Triumphant, the classy sprinter based at Haras de la Barbottiere in France, gained his first winner as a stallion though Snow Ghost in a juvenile event at Moulins on Saturday.

Bought by Con and Theresa Marnane for just €8,000 from Barbottiere at the Osarus September Yearling Sale, the colt had been one of two runners sired by Donjuan Triumphant seen to date, having finished seventh on his recent debut.

He stuck his head out to just defeat the Marnanes' and Florian Guyader-trained stablemate Gotta Skedaddle, by Bungle Inthejungle, in the five-furlong Prix de Gennetines.

Donjuan Triumphant has just 15 registered first crop members in France and his second appears to be only a little larger. 

The son of Dream Ahead rounded off his career with King Power and Andrew Balding by landing the 2019 Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot, having also won the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte as a juvenile for Richard Fahey and Middleham Park Racing. He is standing at a fee of €3,000 this year.

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 16 April 2023Last updated 11:19, 16 April 2023
icon
