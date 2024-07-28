Daylight shines for Darley first season sire at Deauville with breakthrough Group success

Five years to the day after Earthlight made a winning Group race debut in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville, his first crop daughter Daylight emulated her sire with victory in the Group 3 contest and in the process becoming his first black-type winner.

Trained by Patrice Cottier for Gousserie Racing and Sandrine Gavrois, Daylight was making her third start having been placed in the Group 3 du Bois at Chantilly on Prix de Diane day. Prior to that she had made a winning debut at Chantilly.

Bred in partnership by Haras du Cadran, the bay is the second foal out of the Listed Criterium de Languedoc winner and Group 3 Prix de la Grotte third Latita by Silver Frost.

Daylight made €85,000 to Ange Peretti at Arqana's August Yearling Sale where she was consigned by Haras du Cadran.

Latita is out of Amazing Story, a placed Cricket Ball full-sister to the Group 3 Prix du Petit Couvert and Listed Criterium de Vitesse winner Manzor. Her first foal, a three-year-old colt by Churchill named Upside Down, won earlier in the summer for Jean-Claude Rouget and Latita has a yearling son by Zelzal and foaled a Teofilo filly this spring.

Her first Group winner holds an entry in next month's Group 1 Prix Morny, over the course and distance of Sunday's race, and Daylight could emulate her sire again as he was successful in the race before adding further Group 1 glory to his name with victory in the Middle Park.

The son of Shamardal was unbeaten at two and as a three-year-old won the Group 3 Prix du Pin and was second in the Prix de la Foret for his owner-breeder Godolphin.

He is out of the New Approach mare Winter's Moon, who was third in the Fillies' Mile and is a half-sister to the Group 1 winners Meandering and Wavering, dam of the multiple Listed winner and Prix Jean Romanet second Life In Motion.

Successful in seven of his nine starts, and only once out of the first two, Earthlight retired to Darley's Irish base at Kildangan Stud at a fee of €20,000. He has 112 registered two-year-olds and 64 members of his second crop have been registered with Weatherbys. He covered an increased book of 128 mares last year.

So far Earthlight is the sire of seven winners from 27 runners in Europe and Daylight is the only stakes performer amongst them.

