Classy and diverse catalogue for the Osarus Breeze-Up Sale now online

The catalogue for next month's Osarus Breeze-Up Sale has been released, with proven sires such as Acclamation, Belardo, Caravaggio, Cotai Glory, Mehmas and Night Of Thunder set to go under the hammer.

Taking place on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 at La Teste racecourse in south west France, the sale comprises of 68 two-year-olds. Other sires with lots in the catalogue include Elzaam, Dream Ahead, Goken, Intello, Profitable, Territories and Zelzal.

Young sires with representation include Expert Eye, Sioux Nation and Unfortunately as well as first-season stallions City Light, Inns Of Court, Magna Grecia, Marmelo and Taj Mahal.

Heading the 25 consignors is Hyde Park Stud, whose 18 lots include a Seabhac half-sister to American Grade 2 winner Avenue De France (Lot 2) and a Territories half-sister to stakes winner Goldberry (46).

Unfortunately: recent stakes-winning sire has representation at Osarus Credit: Cheveley Park Stud

M.C. Thoroughbreds' draft includes a Zelzal half-sister to five winners including seventeen-time winner Muhlya (13) and a Seahenge colt from the family of In The Wings (39).

Other notable lots include a Dark Angel colt out of a full-sister to Prix Marcel Boussac winner and Prix de Diane runner-up Rosanara (9), an Al Wukair filly from the family of triple Group 1-winning sprinter Perfect Power (17), an Intello half-brother to Listed scorer Zarwaan (42) and a filly by City Light out of a half-sister to the top-class Simply Perfect (44).

The breeze will take place after racing on April 26 and will be shown live at www.osarus.com, while the sale takes place at 1pm local time on the Thursday.

