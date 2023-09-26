Blue Bresil colt out of Stormy Island headlines Goffs British National Hunt Breeders Showcase

A high-class line-up of 100 National Hunt foals have been catalogued for the inaugural Goffs British National Hunt Breeders Showcase at Doncaster in November.

The two-day format of the British NH Breeders Showcase will see a foal show hosted on November 2 from 1pm with the sale to be held the following day on Friday from midday. The foal show will be offering a generous total prize pool of £10,000 which will be shared among the top three colts and fillies in each class.

The classes will honour two greatly missed and respected figures of the British breeding world. The colts’ class will honour Richard Aston who ran Goldford Stud alongside his wife Sally, while the fillies’ class will honour Robert Chugg of Little Lodge Farm. “Chuggy” operated the Worcestershire stud with his wife Jackie.

One of the highlights of the catalogue is Peel Bloodstock's Blue Bresil colt out of Grade 1 winner Stormy Island (lot 50). The mare was trained by Willie Mullins to win nine times, including the Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown and Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Other notable offerings include Cobhall Court Stud's Nathaniel colt out of Grade 2 winner Miss Heritage (12); The Glanvilles Stud's Golden Horn colt out of a Shirocco half-sister to the brilliant Honeysuckle (38); Peel Bloodstock's Walk In The Park filly out of a sister to King George hero Bravemansgame (53); and Yorton Farm's Logician half-brother to multiple Grade 1 scorer Galop Marin (92).

Peel Bloodstock offers a Walk In The Park filly out of a sister to Bravemansgame Credit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

The catalogue features the progeny of 32 sires including Bangkok, Bathyrhon, Crystal Ocean, Gentlewave, Jack Hobbs, Masterstroke, Milan, Passing Glance, Planteur, Saint Des Saints, Spanish Moon and Walzertakt.

Goffs UK managing mirector Tim Kent said: “Since announcing this new concept we have been blown away by the level of support from British National Hunt breeders and are delighted to release a superb catalogue of National Hunt foals for its debut.

"This Doncaster sale has been introduced following many requests from British breeders for a UK based National Hunt foal sale before Christmas, and we have worked in conjunction with breeders and the TBA to introduce this select, premium sale that showcases the best of British National Hunt breeding."

He added: “When planning, we wanted to help celebrate British breeding and the wonderful foals entered in the sale so Goffs are putting up £10,000 in prize-money for the foal show which will honour two recently departed and much missed figures of the British breeding world, Richard Aston and Robert Chugg.

"The foal show will be held on Thursday, November 2, with the sale the day following on Friday, November 3, and we hope to welcome a large audience of British breeders and overseas visitors to Doncaster for what will be an exciting two days.”

Look at the catalogue here.

Read more

Godolphin back in business as sharply bred Frankel colt fetches €625,000 at Goffs Orby Sale

‘She has the pedigree and the sire line’ - O’Brien swoops for State Of Rest’s half-sister at €750,000