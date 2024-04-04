Ballydoyle unveils Justify filly out of winning Galileo sister to Minding and co at Dundalk on Friday

Mother Nature

Irishinjuredjockeys.com Fillies Maiden (7.30 Dundalk, Friday)

What's the story?

Aidan O'Brien saddles a typically beautifully bred newcomer at Dundalk on Friday in the form of Mother Nature.

The Ballydoyle maestro won this race last year with another daughter of Justify in subsequent Snow Fairy Fillies Stakes winner Red Riding Hood, and the aim will undoubtedly be to get some black type under this filly's belt if possible.

How is she bred?

The three-year-old is the first foal out of Limerick winner Heaven On Earth, a Galileo sister to the phenomenal 1,000 Guineas and Oaks winner Minding – now the dam of unbeaten National Stakes hero and Classic hope Henry Longfellow – as well as two further Classic heroines in Oaks victress Tuesday, also a winner at the Breeders' Cup, and Empress Josephine, a winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Minding saunters to Oaks success at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker

They are out of the phenomenal Danehill Dancer mare Lillie Langtry, winner of the Coronation Stakes and Matron Stakes. The 17-year-old also has a yearling filly by Frankel.

Who does she face?

Mother Nature's 11 rivals include Moyglare Stud's Step To Somewhere, a Sea The Stars filly out of Listed winner Fresh Terms, by New Approach. Bred by Newsells Park Stud, and a 280,000gns purchase from Tattersalls Book 1, the filly is out of a mare who is a half-sister to two black-type winners by Sea The Stars in Star Terms and Rainbow Sky. The last-named was a 1,500,000gns purchase by Godolphin from Newsells Park at Book 1.

Others to note are the Newtown Anner Stud Farm pair Alfheim and Declaree, both by Fastnet Rock. The former is a half-sister to Italian Group 1 winner Laganore and from the family of Hong Kong top-level scorer Blazing Speed, while the latter is out of a close relation to the dam of the top-class Fascinating Rock, by Fastnet Rock.

