Auctav appoints Sophie Teixeira as bloodstock manager

Auctav has appointed Sophie Teixeira as a bloodstock manager, based in France. Teixeira, who has a masters degree from the Agro Dijon Institute, found her way into the racing industry after an internship with Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard.

She spent two years working for the International Racing Bureau before joining the commercial department of Haras de la Hetraie and later creating her own company International Racing Services (IRS), working with bloodstock agent Richard Venn, the French Racing and Breeding Committee or for consignors at European sales. She has also been riding out for trainer Pascal Bary for the last three years.

"While I have a soft spot for training, I enjoy all stages of the horse industry, and it is this dynamic that I find exciting," Teixeira said. "I am looking forward to working with Auctav, this dynamic and innovative team in the sales sector. I will be based in the Paris area and focus my efforts on training and racing. I am very motivated in my new mission of prospecting and accompanying sellers and buyers in the Auctav process."

Teixeira joins a team featuring of Toby Jones, Jacob Pritchard Webb and Anthony Grueau. Arnaud Angeliaume, general manager Auctav for Auctav, added: "We are delighted that Sophie Teixeira has joined our ranks. Her many skills and international network are tremendous assets for Auctav, which will now have a member directly based next to Paris, close to the major training centres and racecourses."

Read this next: