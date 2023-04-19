All eyes on another Apple ahead of Cheltenham April Sale

A tangled fixture pattern prompted by Easter sees Thursday’s Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale return to a post-race slot for the first time in five years.

The event’s proximity to the Grand National meeting has the benefit of a graduate being even fresher in the mind, with Apple Away having been bought by Lucinda Russell and Paul McIvor for what looks a snip at £35,000 12 months ago in light of her rugged victory in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle.

"It’s an unusual year because of the racing calendar, which shapes where all the sales are," said Matt Prior, the head of Tattersalls Cheltenham Sales.

"Obviously it was Aintree last week, the April Sale comes after that, and Punchestown is next week, and especially falling within the Craven week as well does make it complicated but it’s just one of those things that happen periodically."

Last week's Sefton Novice's Hurdle winner Apple Away was bought for £35,000 at last year's April Sale

Around 60 British and Irish point-to-pointers are set to go under the hammer from 5.30pm. The 2017 renewal, which was also staged at the April meeting, brought about some of its most impressive figures with Grand Annual winner Global Citizen and further Graded scorers Brewin’upastorm and Battleoverdoyen all realising over £200,000. It also follows a valuable card of mares races with Sam Curling’s winning half-sister to Threeunderthrufive, Susie Styler, among those who could attract breeders’ eyes.

"There are a range of types and Apple Away serves the sale well," Prior continued. "It hopefully demonstrates the opportunities that are going to be here and that you can have Grade 1 success at that sort of price point."

One of the Irish handlers who has had an encouraging indication of his horse is southern Galway-based John Staunton. His wildcard entry Slieve Carran was impeded but made a quick recovery to land a maiden at Quakerstown this month from which the similarly unlucky runner-up Jeu Des Champs made £180,000 at the Aintree Sale.

"Eoin Mahon that rode him, a great lad, was very brave and tried to come down the inside, he just got squeezed out and lost momentum. He had to take him out come around them, he showed a lot of courage to go on and win," Staunton said.

"I think he’d have won [anyway], he put five lengths on them on a very short run in. Eoin said he was half-way up the hill to pull him up."

He had bought the son of Affinisea, who is related to smart types Berude Not To and Hidden Cyclone, from Ronnie O' Neill at last year’s Goffs Land Rover.

"He’s the most chilled-out horse but get on his back and he comes alive," Staunton added. "He’s not keen but even if you’re hacking him out on your own he’d do a lap of the gallop before he’d stop, he’s just very willing."

Staunton’s name might be familiar as he had a licence under rules until 2016 but has been back under his own name only recently. Three of his seven runners between the flags have won this season including Cornamorna, who is now with Nicky Henderson.

"I got out of it, there were lads asking me to give them a hand here or there, and got back into it myself," he said. "I was nearly over my addiction but I got roped back in again!

"I like to keep a handle on what I have. The lads I have are brilliant but to get bigger you need more staff and they’re just not out there."

