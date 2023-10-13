'A truly world-class selection' as Ghaiyyath's brother headlines Goffs November Foal Sale catalogue

A Dubawi brother to world champion and exciting first-crop yearling sire Ghaiyyath is among the highlights of the Goffs November Foal Sale catalogue.

Taking place at Kildare Paddocks on November 20-23, the sale will follow its normal format, with foals catalogued alphabetically by dam each day from Monday to Thursday.

Ghaiyyath went through the sale when making €1.1 million to Godolphin in 2015 and his brother's appearance adds spice this time around. Other highlights include Swordlestown Little's Dark Angel half-brother to Group winner and St Leger second Arrest; a Hello Youmzain half-brother to this year’s French 2,000 Guineas winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi; and a Starspangledbanner brother to the high-class Flotus.

A Dark Angel half-brother to Group winner and St Leger second Arrest is catalogued Credit: Mark Cranham

Other sires represented include Acclamation, Blue Point, Camelot, Cracksman, Havana Grey, Invincible Spirit, Kingman, Kodiac, Lope De Vega, Mehmas, New Bay, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Sea The Stars, Sioux Nation, Teofilo, Too Darn Hot and Wootton Bassett.

There is also the first opportunity in Europe to acquire foals by Lucky Vega, Palace Pier, St Mark’s Basilica, Space Blues, Starman and Supremacy.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "The European foal and breeding stock sales season will open in some style at Kildare Paddocks as we have assembled a truly world-class selection of foals for November that offers a superlative catalogue of strength, depth and diversity at every level and is simply unmissable as it caters to every requirement.

Ghaiyyath went through the Goffs sales ring as a foal Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

"November Foal graduates recorded more black-type success in Ireland, the UK, France, Japan, Italy and the US over the past year, while pinhookers enjoyed multiple touches at the Orby Sale, and this year’s catalogue is sure to attract every major buyer to Goffs next month, whether they are seeking to race or to resell.

"On behalf of the passionate Goffs team, I extend our thanks to our vendors who have sent such quality to November as their first choice again this year."

The November Foal Sale will be followed by the November Breeding Stock Sale on November 24 and 25. The foal sale catalogue can be viewed here.

