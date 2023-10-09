'A racemare of the highest calibre' - Group 1 winner Via Sistina to be offered at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale

Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes winner Via Sistina is the latest star signing for the Tattersalls December Mares Sale, an event which takes place from December 4-7.

Trained by George Boughey for Becky Hillen, the five-year-old joins a top-class line-up for the second edition of the Sceptre Sessions, held on the first two days of the sale.

Bred by Laundry Cottage Stud Farm, the daughter of Fastnet Rock has won five times, including the Pretty Polly and Dahlia Stakes this year for Boughey. When trained by Joe Tuite she had also struck in the Group 3 Prix Fille de l'Air. A two-length winner of the Curragh, she was also third to Nashwa in the Falmouth Stakes and a tight second in the Prix Jean Romanet on her latest appearance.

Via Sistina is set to have a final outing in either the Champion Stakes or British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day.

Via Sistina: mightily impressive in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

She is the fourth foal out of the unraced Galileo mare Nigh, a half-sister to top-class sprinter Kingsgate Native.

Boughey said: "Via Sistina has been a star for us, very easy to train and an ultra consistent mare who has shown to be very versatile. She won the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on good ground and was outstanding prior to that in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes."

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony added: "Via Sistina is another high-class Group 1-winning filly coming to the Tattersalls December Mares Sale and anyone who saw her emphatic victories in the Pretty Polly Stakes and Dahlia Stakes could not fail to have been impressed.

"Her performances this season have marked her out as a racemare of the highest calibre and she is another wonderful addition to the Sceptre Sessions, which will showcase some outstanding fillies and mares at this year’s December Mares Sale."

Read more

Poker Face required as Marlhill House Stud offer full-sister at Book 2