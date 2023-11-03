'A complete outcross' - exciting young National Hunt sire Jeu St Eloi to stand at Glenview Stud

Rathbarry and Glenview Studs has announced the purchase of exciting French stallion Jeu St Eloi for stud duties next year.

The son of Saints Des Saints will move from Haras de Cercy to stand alongside Blue Bresil, Eagles By Day, Old Persian, Shirocco and Youmzain in a deal brokered by Paul Harley and Nicolas Bertran de Balanda of NBB Racing.

Jeu St Eloi first came to prominence in Ireland in January when the Willie Mullins-trained It's For Me won a Navan bumper by ten lengths and was installed as favourite for the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. Another of his sons, D Art D Art, won a bumper for Tom Cooper less than a week later at Gowran Park.

Paul Nicholls already trains two exciting sons of Jeu St Eloi; he saddled Inthewaterside to win a second bumper in February and the gelding remained undefeated when making a successful hurdles debut at Aintree last Sunday, while a day earlier at Cheltenham, Blueking D'Oroux won again and could be aimed at the Greatwood Hurdle later this month.

Kargese: Grade 3 winner is set to be aimed at the Triumph Hurdle Credit: Clementine Veret

Warren Ewing''s Saint Kristobal won a Tattersalls point-to-point last Sunday, with the trainer describing the four-year-old as "a little bit special". Mullins has also imported the sire's Grade 3 winner Kargese who will be aimed at the Triumph Hurdle.

Paul Cashman said: "We are delighted to stand such an exciting young National Hunt sire. He has had great success in his brief career to date and he offers National Hunt breeders a complete outcross to existing bloodlines."

Jeu St Eloi is out of the Saint Cyrien mare Ottolina, making him a half-brother to two-time Grade 1-winning chaser Oculi. The high-class sire Balko also features under his second dam.

His fee for 2024 will be announced in due course.

