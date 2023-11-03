Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

'A complete outcross' - exciting young National Hunt sire Jeu St Eloi to stand at Glenview Stud

Jeu St Eloi: on the move to Glenview Stud for 2024
Jeu St Eloi: on the move to Glenview Stud for 2024 Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Rathbarry and Glenview Studs has announced the purchase of exciting French stallion Jeu St Eloi for stud duties next year. 

The son of Saints Des Saints will move from Haras de Cercy to stand alongside Blue Bresil, Eagles By Day, Old Persian, Shirocco and Youmzain in a deal brokered by Paul Harley and Nicolas Bertran de Balanda of NBB Racing.

Jeu St Eloi first came to prominence in Ireland in January when the Willie Mullins-trained It's For Me won a Navan bumper by ten lengths and was installed as favourite for the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. Another of his sons, D Art D Art, won a bumper for Tom Cooper less than a week later at Gowran Park. 

Paul Nicholls already trains two exciting sons of Jeu St Eloi; he saddled Inthewaterside to win a second bumper in February and the gelding remained undefeated when making a successful hurdles debut at Aintree last Sunday, while a day earlier at Cheltenham, Blueking D'Oroux won again and could be aimed at the Greatwood Hurdle later this month.

Kargese: Grade 3 winner is set to be aimed at the Triumph Hurdle
Kargese: Grade 3 winner is set to be aimed at the Triumph HurdleCredit: Clementine Veret

Warren Ewing''s Saint Kristobal won a Tattersalls point-to-point last Sunday, with the trainer describing the four-year-old as "a little bit special". Mullins has also imported the sire's Grade 3 winner Kargese who will be aimed at the Triumph Hurdle.

Paul Cashman said: "We are delighted to stand such an exciting young National Hunt sire. He has had great success in his brief career to date and he offers National Hunt breeders a complete outcross to existing bloodlines."

Jeu St Eloi is out of the Saint Cyrien mare Ottolina, making him a half-brother to two-time Grade 1-winning chaser Oculi. The high-class sire Balko also features under his second dam.

His fee for 2024 will be announced in due course.

Read more

'I never believed he'd make that much' - £90,000 son of Blue Bresil sets British National Hunt foal record in Doncaster 

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 3 November 2023inNews

Last updated 17:27, 3 November 2023

icon
more inNews
more inNews