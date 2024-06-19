2024 Godolphin Flying Start class graduate

The 2024 Godolphin Flying Start graduation ceremony took place in the Cape Cross Centre at Kildangan Stud in Ireland last Friday.

Invited guests included the parents of the graduating class, Godolphin management and University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Business School representatives who have supported the Flying Start trainees throughout their two years on the programme.

The day began with a stallion show where guests were shown six of the current roster at Kildangan Stud. This was followed by a display of the trainee’s business plan projects which they recently completed as part of their UCD entrepreneurship module.

Godolphin Flying Start executive director Clodagh Kavanagh welcomed guests and trainees' families from countries such as USA, New Zealand, and Australia. She then spoke about the inspiration for the programme from Sheikh Mohammed and the impact of the experience on the trainees' personal and professional lives.

The 2024 Godolphin Flying Start class and guests were shown stallions at Kildangan Stud Credit: M Larkin

Hugh Anderson, managing director of Godolphin UK and Dubai and Trustee of Godolphin Flying Start, said: "On behalf of the global Godolphin team, I congratulate this graduating class and wish them success and encouragement for their futures in the thoroughbred industry."

The 2024 graduates comprised trainees from five countries, including Alex Sausville (USA), Orlaith Nangle (IRE), Jamie Smith (UK), Susannah Jeffery (UK), David O’Farrell (IRE), Ben Triandafillou (AUS),Sarah Kelly (IRE), Megan O’Leary (IRE), Annabel Adams (NZ), Edmond Ryan (IRE) Annie O’Rourke (UK) and Liam Cunningham (NZ).

The diploma for the top trainee was presented to Megan O’Leary (IRE), who achieved the highest grade among the group, attaining a Distinction award.

O’Farrell and Jeffery spoke on behalf of the class, reflecting on their two years with their fellow classmates, and thanked the guests, Godolphin Flying Startmanagement and Sheikh Mohammed.

The next opportunity to apply for Godolphin Flying Start is December 2024. Further information can be found at www.godolphinflyingstart.com

Read more

Charyn books his ticket to Sumbe with roaring Queen Anne success