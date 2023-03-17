'It is hard to lose such an outstanding mare' - dam of Oscar Performance dies at 18

John and Jerry Amerman's multiple Graded stakes-producing mare Devine Actress has died due to hemorrhaging from her foaling a filly by Not This Time, Mill Ridge Farm announced on Thursday. The daughter of Theatrical was 18.

Devine Actress, bred in Kentucky by Hopewell Farm with Robert and Happy Lail, was out of the Mr. Prospector mare Devine Beauty. She was initially raced by Richard Trontz for her first two starts and then was bought privately by the Amermans, who won the Santa Lucia Handicap with her in 2010. She was trained by David Hofmans. She was retired with a 3-2-0 record from six starts and earned $107,300.

On behalf of the Amermans, Nicoma Bloodstock mated Devine Actress to leading sire Kitten's Joy for her second and third foals. This mating producing two millionaire turf stars — multiple Grade 3 winner Oscar Nominated, followed by four-time Grade 1 winner Oscar Performance, who won the 2016 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf by a length and a quarter from the Aidan O'Brien-trained Lancaster Bomber. Oscar Performance was a top-ten North American freshman sire last year.

"Devine Actress had been a part of the Mill Ridge family since 2010. It is hard to lose such an outstanding mare who provided so much," said Price Bell, Mill Ridge general manager.

"She left a lasting legacy with her son Oscar Performance, who was born, raised and is now standing at stud here on the farm. We are thankful for her life and contribution to this sport we all love."

