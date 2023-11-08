'I'm sure he'll be a great success' - Soldier's Call to join Shaquille at Dullingham Park

Soldier’s Call, one of this year’s leading first-season sires in Europe, will relocate from Ballyhane Stud in County Carlow to join top sprinter Shaquille at Dullingham Park for the 2024 season.

In his debut season, Shaquille will stand for £15,000, while Soldier’s Call’s fee for his initial term in Britain will be £8,500.

A first Royal Ascot winner for his owner Steve Parkin and trainer Archie Watson, Soldier’s Call was the fastest colt of his generation, winning the Windsor Castle Stakes on his third start before going on to land the Group 3 Prix d’Arenberg and Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes in his eight-race debut season.

He was also beaten just a neck against his elders when a fine third in the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye.

Returning at three, Soldier’s Call ran consistently at the highest level, finishing third in the King’s Stand Stakes and runner-up to Battaash in the Nunthorpe Stakes.

He has made a tremendous start to his stud career, with his 25 individual winners placing him third in the table of European first-season sires.

His four black-type performers include the Group 3 Prix Eclipse winner Dawn Charger, who was also a close second in the Group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte, and the 100-rated Dorothy Lawrence, who was a short-head second in the Group 3 Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes.

Parkin, owner of Dullingham Park, near Newmarket, said: “Soldier’s Call is very close to my heart. He gave us so many great days on the racecourse, and we couldn’t be happier with the start he has made at Ballyhane Stud, thanks to the support of breeders in Ireland.

“He's siring plenty of fast two-year-olds very much in his image, and we look forward to bringing him to England to bolster our roster alongside the hugely exciting dual Group 1 winner Shaquille.”

Joe Foley, owner of Ballyhane Stud and director of operations at Dullingham Park, added: “We’re all delighted with the fast start Soldier’s Call has made. He’s proven himself to be a talented stallion and I’m sure he’ll be a great success at Dullingham Park.”

Read this next:

Goodnight Olive sold for $6 million at Fasig-Tipton