Halloween treats in store for buyers at the Goffs Autumn Sale

By a quirk of the calendar, the Goffs Autumn Sale begins on Halloween with a horses-in-training session that precedes two days of yearling sales at Kildare Paddocks.

Instead of bobbing for apples or gathering around an old-school bonfire, purchasers in search of some seasonal treats will be on site hoping to unearth more than just the usual bounty.

First port of call will be the Aga Khan draft in the always impeccably decorated Barn E resplendent in the green and red of HH The Aga Khan. Zanahiyr's sole victory in those colours was at Fairyhouse in a 12f maiden at three for Michael Halford but in the white, green and red of Noel and Valerie Moran's Bective Stud, the son of Nathaniel has shown his true potential.

Successful in the Grade 2 juvenile hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas festival, having won the Grade 3 equivalent at Fairyhouse earlier in the month, Zanahiyr has finished in the first three in seven separate Grade 1s over the last three years including the Champion Hurdle, Irish Champion Hurdle, Aintree Hurdle and the Morgiana Hurdle.

Victorious in Down Royal's Grade 2 WKD Hurdle two years' ago, the Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old made his first visit to the winner's enclosure since then when successful on his seasonal bow at Punchestown earlier this month.

That success was a timely reminder of his talent and is no burden to carry for his three-year-old Sea The Moon half-brother who, as lot 58, is one of the standout horses in the Aga Khan Studs' draft of nine for the session.

Trained by the partnership of Tracey Collins and Zanahiyr's former trainer Michael Halford, Zariygann has made just two starts this year and was fourth on debut at Roscommon last month.

Siyouni: A rare opportunity to buy into the leading sire's family arises at Goffs Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

He is one of four runners, two of them winners, produced by the Marju mare Zariyna. A triple winner at three, she is a half-sister to the unraced Zarinia who is the dam of South African champion Igugu. The four-time Group 1 winner is also a half-sister to Group 3 winner and Group 1 third Honorius and Ngaga, a Listed winner.

Zariyna's dam Zariliya is a Darshaan full-sister to Group 3 Greenham Stakes winner and sire Zayyani.

Just prior to Zariygann, there is untapped potential in Sinngali (56), who is an unraced three-year-old son of Gleneagles. His dam Sidra won at three for Dermot Weld and is an Elusive Quality half-sister to the Listed Derby du Languedoc and Prix Joubert winner Sirrin and to the dam of Group 3 Ballyogan Stakes winner and Group 1 Flying Five Stakes third Sonaiyla.

Second dam Sindiriana won the Lingfield Oaks Trial and is a Kalanisi full-sister to the dam of Anglesey Stakes winner Marie's Diamond and Sikandarabad, a Listed winner and Group 1-placed in Australia.

His third dam Sinndiya is a half-sister to Sinndar, who remains the only horse to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in the same season as their Derby and Irish Derby triumphs.

The Aga Khan Studs' consignment is split in two and the final horse of the second batch, the unraced Kingman gelding Zazir (88) is an interesting prospect. He is out of the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes and Listed Trigo Stakes winner Zannda. She is a daughter of the Aga Khan's Irish Champion, King George, Prince Of Wales's and St James's Palace Stakes winner Azamour.

Rare opportunity

Homebred Group 1 winners Zarak and Siyouni have propelled the Aga Khan Studs to the forefront of French, and European, stallion farms and the Autumn Yearling Sale offers a rare chance to buy into Siyouni's family.

Oghill House Stud, on behalf of Hyburcon Bloodstock, consigns a filly (319) from the first crop of Haydock Sprint Cup and Diamond Jubilee Stakes winner Hello Youmzain. The son of Kodiac stands at Haras d'Etreham and it was in France where this filly was bought in utero for €25,000 from the Aga Khan Studs.

Her mother is Soriya, an Azamour half-sister to the Listed winner Sichilla by Danehill, who is the dam of Siyouni, his E P Taylor and Sun Chariot Stakes-winning half-sister Siyouma by Medicean, Galileo filly and Listed winner Sayana and Listed winner Siyenca by Azamour. The last-named is the dam of Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary winner Siyarafina.

The black type is not confined to Sichilla and her descendants; Soriya is also a half-sister to sire Slickly, whose four Group 1 victories included the Prix du Moulin and Grand Prix de Paris, and to the Grade 2 Oak Tree Derby winner No Slip in addition to three further Group-placed half-brothers.

It's a family that the Aga Khan acquired when purchasing the property of the late Jean-Luc Lagardere, including leading sire Linamix, in 2005.

The filly is the only one in the sale by Hello Youmzain and her pedigree received a little boost as Somkiyr, her two-year-old half-brother by the Aga Khan's leading young sire Zarak, won his maiden earlier this month. Third on debut at La Teste de Buch, he won at Bordeaux on just his second start for Jean-Claude Rouget.

Boherguy Stud offers a three-parts sister to the 2000 Guineas winner Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

His yearling half-sister is one of an 11-strong draft offered by the Hyland family's Oghill House Stud over the two days.

Group 1 relations

Clare Manning's Boherguy Stud is another with a numerically strong draft, with the potential highlight of the 18 yearlings remaining in the consignment a three-parts sister (347) to the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Poetic Flare.

The February-foaled bay is the first foal out of Teologia, a winning Teofilo close relation to Glamorous Approach. That daughter of New Approach won the Silver and Zetland Stakes, both Listed races, for Jim Bolger before she was bought for €280,000 by Ballylinch Stud at the Goffs February Sale in 2018.

They are out of Maria Lee, a daughter of Rock Of Gibraltar and Elida who is a half-sister to Speirbhean, the dam of Teofilo.

Just over a week ago Folgaria extended her unbeaten run in the Group 2 Premio Dormello to make it five wins in as many runs for the daughter of Due Diligence. The unbeaten juvenile is one of the leading lights in Italy and her half-brother by Highland Reel is due to sell on Thursday (569) as part of the Castlebridge Consignment's draft.

Sea The Moon, the sire of Zanahiyr's half-brother Zariygann, has two daughters in the yearling sale with Staffordstown Stud, Kirsten Rausing's Irish farm, offering a well-bred filly by the Deutsches Derby winner who stands at Rausing's Lanwades Stud.

The bay (603) is the second foal out of Heatwave, an unraced Leroidesanimaux half-sister to the Group 1 Hong Kong Cup winners and full-brothers Time Warp and Glorious Forever by Archipenko.

The Autumn Horse-In-Training Sale gets underway on Tuesday afternoon at 1pm.

Goffs Autumn HIT and Yearling Sale factfile

Where Kildare Paddocks

When Single-session Horses-In-Training Sale begins at 1pm on Tuesday. The two-day yearling sale takes place on Wednesday and Thursday with a start time of 10am each day

Last year’s stats HIT Sale from 98 offered, 83 lots sold (84 per cent) for turnover of €1,402,700 (up seven per cent year on year), an average of €16,900 (up 24 per cent) and a median of €11,000 (up 38 per cent). Yearling Sale from 512 offered, 392 lots sold (77 per cent) for turnover of €3,679,400 (down 39 per cent year on year), an average of €9,387 (down 33 per cent) and a median of €5,500 (down 39 per cent)

Notable graduates Twilight Payment (sold by Glebe House Stables, bought by Kerr and Co for €200,000); Goldenas (sold by Blackberry Road Stud, bought by Razza Latina for €23,000); Laws Of Indices (sold by Rathasker Stud, bought by Dermot Farrington for €8,000); Quick Suzy (sold by Cloney Stud, bought by Aoife Dunphy for €20,000)

Read more

Meet the man who bought the dam of a Melbourne Cup contender for 1,000gns