Goliath takes down the giants in remarkable King George triumph for German breeding

Goliath struck a mighty blow for German breeding at Ascot on Saturday where the four-year-old son of the late Adlerflug was reminiscent of Montjeu in the ease of his success in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Carrying the famous blue and yellow silks of Baron von Ullmann that were worn with distinction by the imperious Monsun, and members of Goliath's own family when in the name of Baron Georg von Ullmann, Goliath is the first Group 1 winner in his own name for Philip, Baron von Ullmann and represents two of the most prolific and influential pedigrees that have been nurtured at the family's Gestut Schlenderhan.

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, Goliath shares his sire Adlerflug with Torquator Tasso, who was runner-up in this race two-years ago having won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 2021. The much-missed Adlerflug, by In The Wings, is from the Schlenderhan A family that has given the world Galileo and Sea The Stars among other champions. Adlerflug is descended from Anatevka, a Lombard full-sister to Allegretta, one of Germany's most influential broodmares of the past 40 years.

Runner-up to Isle Of Jura in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, Goliath had been successful in the Group 3 Prix d'Hedouville earlier this year and almost exactly a year ago he won the Listed Grand Prix de Clairefontaine, his first black-type victory.

Adlerflug: the late sire was a favourite of Philip, Baron von Ullmann Credit: Marc Ruehl (marcruehl.com)

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Philip, Baron Von Ullman said: "The sire was always my favourite horse we ever, ever had and I have always been fond of Goliath as well. The fact that it worked out today with Christophe [Soumillon] in our colours with him having won the Breeders' Cup [Shirocco] for us 19 years ago is brilliant.

"I remember him writing to me after we won the Group 3 race at Longchamp and he was very bullish about the horse and I told him that if there is ever the chance that he could ride him in a Group 1, he would. He is my first ever Group 1 runner and to win the King George is going to be hard to top."

Now victorious in five of his nine starts, he is a full-brother to Gamine, who has won five times in Germany for Bringo Stables and trainer Bohumil Nedorostek.

They are the first two foals out of Gouache, a daughter of Shamardal who won the Listed Hoppegartener Stutenpreis. She is a half-sister to Group 2 Gerling-Preis winner Guardini, by Dalakhani, and Listed winner Guizot, a son of Tertullian who is closely related to Urban Sea.

Goliath takes King George glory at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Gouache's dam Guantana is a dual Listed winner by Dynaformer and a half-sister to multiple German Group 1 hero Guignol, a son of Cape Cross. She is also a half-sister to Group 1 Bayerisches Zuchtrennen winner Guiliani, also by Tertullian, and the sire of Group 1 Grosser Preis von Bayern winner Tunnes, a half-brother to Torquator Tasso.

Their dam Guadalupe won the Group 1 Oaks d'Italia and was placed in both the Yorkshire Oaks and Preis der Diana and is a full-sister to Group 1 winner and Coolmore National Hunt sire Getaway. They are by Schlenderhan's titan Monsun, who carried the same blue and yellow silks as Goliath

She has a three-year-old Cloth Of Stars filly named Galaxy in training with Sascha Smrczek in Dusseldorf, while Gouache's two-year-old is a full-sister to the King George hero named Go Flying. Retained by Gestut Schlenderhan, she is in training with Peter Schiergen.

Gouache has a yearling filly by Magna Grecia who has been retained and named Grande Mercie. Her dam was sold, in foal to Blackbeard, for €200,000 at the Arqana Breeding Stock Sale last December. She was purchased by Agrolexica International Trading.

