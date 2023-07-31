Glorious results highlight Sea The Stars and Shamardal this week

Glorious Goodwood’s stunning backdrop and garden party feel make it the most relaxing of meetings to attend among the various summer slams. From a punting point of view it can be quite the opposite, with the difficult cambered track, occasional freak weather and an abundance of hard luck stories making it a frustrating place for most to find a winner.

There is cause to wonder, given that a 'C' or even more encouragingly a 'CD' on form profiles tends to draw the eye to any runner, whether their breeding might have a bearing on a horse’s fortunes during this week.

The verdict, following ten years' worth of stallion date from Glorious Goodwood results being fed through the system by the Racing Post's indomitable trends expert Craig Thake, is not an equivocal one but it certainly throws up a few interesting points and three names in particular to keep track of.