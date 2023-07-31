Racing Post logo
Glorious results highlight Sea The Stars and Shamardal this week

Tom Peacock checks the stallion stats for the last decade at Goodwood

Shamardal has sired plenty of Goodwood winners and was also successful under Joe Fanning in the Vintage Stakes of 2004
Shamardal has sired plenty of Goodwood winners and was also successful under Joe Fanning in the Vintage Stakes of 2004Credit: Edward Whitaker

Glorious Goodwood’s stunning backdrop and garden party feel make it the most relaxing of meetings to attend among the various summer slams. From a punting point of view it can be quite the opposite, with the difficult cambered track, occasional freak weather and an abundance of hard luck stories making it a frustrating place for most to find a winner.

There is cause to wonder, given that a 'C' or even more encouragingly a 'CD' on form profiles tends to draw the eye to any runner, whether their breeding might have a bearing on a horse’s fortunes during this week.

The verdict, following ten years' worth of stallion date from Glorious Goodwood results being fed through the system by the Racing Post's indomitable trends expert Craig Thake, is not an equivocal one but it certainly throws up a few interesting points and three names in particular to keep track of.

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 31 July 2023Last updated 16:08, 31 July 2023
