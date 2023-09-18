From Fairyhouse to Longchamp: fillies flying the Tattersalls Ireland flag high across Europe

Longchamp's Group 3 Prix d'Arenberg on the last Thursday of August bore the hallmark of Tattersalls Ireland, as the first three home were all graduates of the 2022 renewal of the company's September Yearling Sale.

Part One of this year's edition runs through Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday's Part Two of a sale that has risen greatly in reputation and success.

That Longchamp result provides the perfect snapshot of the calibre of yearlings on offer at Fairyhouse this week, where accommodation is at a premium as a cast of international buyers descends on the sales complex.

The winner, Tiger Belle, had previously been successful in the Listed Marwell Stakes at Naas for Ado McGuinness and Shamrock Thoroughbreds, and connections are hoping for rain in Paris next week as soft ground would enable the filly to attempt to emulate another daughter of Cotai Glory, The Platinum Queen, and win the Prix de l'Abbaye at two.

A potential Group 1 update for the page would be spectacular but breeder Paul Giles is more than happy with the black type Tiger Belle has added to the pedigree in the 12 months since he sold her to Con Marnane for €18,000.

"Tiger Belle has lit up the pedigree," he commented in between shows on Monday, where his Moyfinn Stud draft of seven has attracted a fair bit of attention.

The star of the septet is lot 99, an Inns Of Court half-sister to Tiger Belle, and the buyers have been drawn to her box since showing began on Sunday morning.

Tiger Belle (right) winning the Listed Marwell Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

"There has been a nice bit of interest in her so we are hoping for the best," Giles said. "She's been busy but very professional, the way she has been throughout her prep for the sale. She is like her sister in temperament but a bigger filly."

That pedigree Giles mentioned goes back to a top-class family developed by Cheveley Park Stud; that of Red Camellia. Tiger Belle's dam Dark Acclamation is descended from Red Azalea, a half-sister to the Prestige Stakes winner and Poule d'Essai des Pouliches third.

Dark Acclamation is out of the Listed Woodcote Stakes third On The Dark Side who is a half-sister to the Group 3 Select Stakes winner Red Badge. Even though she has just two foals of racing age, the Acclamation mare has surpassed her dam's achievements at stud with her perfect record so far, and a Group winner to boot, with a Galileo Gold colt foal on the ground.

While Tiger Belle's younger sister has generated much of the traffic in the direction of Barn N, there is strength in the draft with the other two yearlings selling in Part One possessing plenty to recommend them.

"We have a very nice Tamayuz for sale on Wednesday. I think he's a smart horse," says Giles of lot 465.

The colt is a half-brother to Pallapannocchiesch, who was third in the Listed Criterium di Pisa. Their dam is an unraced Raven's Pass half-sister to the stakes winner Alnaseem from the family of Tamayuz's Lockinge Stakes winner Mustashry.

Also selling on Wednesday is a Make Believe filly out of Pedisnap (354), a winning Footstepsinthesand half-sister to dual Listed winner Snapraeterea and Group 3-placed Snapraeceps.

"She is a fine big filly, very correct," is his assessment of the April-born bay.

Dawn Charger, runner-up to Tiger Belle at Longchamp, made a return trip to France last weekend for the Group 3 Prix Eclipse and at Chantilly she became the first Pattern-race winner for her first season sire Soldier's Call. Perfect timing for the filly and for Ballyhane Stud's young stallion who has 30 members of his second crop in the catalogue for this week's auction.

Graceful Thunder and Mickael Barzalona landed the Prix de la Vallee d'Auge Credit: Scott Burton

Bred by Jim Bolger, she was sold for €40,000 to Karl and Kelly Burke from Boherguy Stud. Clare Manning's draft for this year's sale includes a Teofilo colt (439) who is the first foal out of Slaney East, a New Approach full-sister to Listed Zetland and Silver Stakes winner Glamorous Approach, and a three-parts sister to 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Poetic Flare (by Dawn Approach). His third dam Elida, is a Rock Of Gibraltar three-parts sister to Speirbhean, the Listed-winning dam of Teofilo.

Third at Longchamp was Graceful Thunder, a daughter of Havana Grey, who had previously won the Listed Prix de la Vallee d'Auge at Deauville for George Boughey and Amo Racing.

She was sold through Patrick Turley of Kingsfield Stud to Hamish Macauley for €68,000 last year. She was the only yearling Turley consigned in 2022 and he has two on offer this week.

First up is a colt (72) from the debut crop of Shaman, Yeomanstown Stud's Classic-placed son of Shamardal. He is the second foal out of a half-sister to Group 3 winner Confuchias and their dam is a half-sister to the dam of Hong Kong star Beauty Only.

Turley also offers one of only four fillies in the catalogue by Ardad (160) and she is out of First Destinity, who was third in the Listed Prix Occitanie and is a Lawman half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner and sire Lightning Spear.

The September Yearling Sale provides buyers with the first opportunity this year to spend their IRE Incentive €10,000 bonus on yearlings. Since its inception in 2021 the bonus system, which rewards owners of eligible Irish-bred winners of selected Flat and jumps races included in the scheme, has paid out over €3.5m to 250 individual owners.

That has generated €10m in turnover at Irish sales in that time and approximately €1.5m in bonus vouchers are due to be spent at Irish sales over the coming weeks, starting here.

ITM CEO Charles O’Neill commented: “We are thrilled that the IRE Incentive scheme has been achieving its aim in rewarding and encouraging investment in Irish-bred stock. To have such a diverse range of owners ready to reinvest as the Irish sales season gets into gear is a major boost for the Irish industry.”

Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale Part One factfile

Where Tattersalls Ireland, Ratoath

When Two-day sale begins on Tuesday at 10am and continues Wednesday at 10am. Part Two is on Thursday

Last year’s stats From 458 offered, 413 lots sold (90 per cent) for turnover of €12,421,000 (down three per cent year on year), an average of €30,075 (down five per cent) and a median of €26,000 (up 11 per cent)

Notable graduates Rhea Moon (sold by Ballybin Stud, bought by BBA Ireland for £24,000); Dawn Charger (Boherguy Stud, Karl and Kelly Burke, €40,000); Folgaria (The Castlebridge Consignment, Stefano Botti Turf, €80,000); Layfayette (Olive O'Connor Bloodstock, Emmanuel Hughes, €4,000); Tiger Belle (Moyfinn Stud, Con Marnane, €18,000)

