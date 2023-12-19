Bloodstock
premium
Frankel marching onwards into history with emphatic second sires' championship
Tom Peacock wraps up the winners from around Europe in 2023
Triple Time (far side) leads home Inspiral in a Frankel-sired one-two for June's Queen Anne Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham
Plates have been shifting since the time bloodstock archaeologists would define as the Galileo era.
After a brief period of divergence, this year gave the clearest indication yet that we are entering Frankel’s epoch.
While this is the second occasion that Juddmonte’s stallion is the champion of Britain and Ireland, as he succeeded Galileo shortly after his father’s death in 2021, the order was interrupted last year as the likes of Coroebus gave Dubawi a long-awaited title.
Published on 19 December 2023inBloodstock
Last updated 21:31, 19 December 2023
