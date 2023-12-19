Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

Frankel marching onwards into history with emphatic second sires' championship

Tom Peacock wraps up the winners from around Europe in 2023

Triple Time finds more ahead of Inspiral in a thrilling Queen Anne
Triple Time (far side) leads home Inspiral in a Frankel-sired one-two for June's Queen Anne Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Plates have been shifting since the time bloodstock archaeologists would define as the Galileo era.

After a brief period of divergence, this year gave the clearest indication yet that we are entering Frankel’s epoch.

While this is the second occasion that Juddmonte’s stallion is the champion of Britain and Ireland, as he succeeded Galileo shortly after his father’s death in 2021, the order was interrupted last year as the likes of Coroebus gave Dubawi a long-awaited title.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 19 December 2023inBloodstock

Last updated 21:31, 19 December 2023

icon
more inBloodstock
more inBloodstock