Frankel marching onwards into history with emphatic second sires' championship

Plates have been shifting since the time bloodstock archaeologists would define as the Galileo era.

After a brief period of divergence, this year gave the clearest indication yet that we are entering Frankel’s epoch.

While this is the second occasion that Juddmonte’s stallion is the champion of Britain and Ireland, as he succeeded Galileo shortly after his father’s death in 2021, the order was interrupted last year as the likes of Coroebus gave Dubawi a long-awaited title.