Fees finalised for Overbury Stud’s National Hunt stallions

Having announced the fee for Golden Horn, along with Ardad and Caturra, earlier this month, Overbury Stud has now finalised the fees for the rest of its National Hunt roster.

Jack Hobbs, whose growing reputation in the Irish point-to-point field has seen some increasingly impressive prices for his stock at auction, will stand for £5,000 in 2024. He was listed as private this year.

Only last week at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Sale, a daughter of Jack Hobbs, the four-year-old point-to-point winner Reflection Of You, was sold to Lucinda Russell and Paul McIvor for £140,000.

The same vendor, Warren Ewing, had also sold the winning Jack Hobbs point-to-pointer Intense Approach for £210,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale in March, while another of Jack Hobbs’s sons, Irelands Call, made £100,000 at Cheltenham in May.

Jack Hobbs, whose eldest runners are now four, has been represented this season by bumper and hurdle winners under rules, and he is also the sire of the 91-rated multiple Flat winner The Gadget Man, who was sold for 310,000gns last season to leading Australian trainer Chris Waller.

Frontiersman, the Dubawi half-brother to Derby winner Australia, and a son of the brilliant Oujia Board, will stand at a fee of £2,000.

Having started out at half that price, he has attracted some significant repeat business on the back of his good-looking stock, and the early success of his handful of Flat runners has been promising.

The first three runners by Frontiersman have all won, and his youngstock have sold for up to €64,000 this year.

Frontiersman’s first crop are still three, but he has so far had one bumper runner, Dodger Long, who finished fourth on his debut and is entered for Huntingdon this weekend.

Schiaparelli, one of the best-bred horses in Britain from the immediate family of Sea The Moon, will remain at £2,000.

The sire of Cheltenham Festival winner Indefatigable, and of the Grade 1 Stayers’ Hurdle runner-up and Grade 2 winner Ronald Pump, Schiaparelli has three times been awarded the Horse & Hound Cup at the TBA Awards as leading active British-based stallion by individual chase winners.

